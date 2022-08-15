 Monday, August 15, 2022 90.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Rossville Man, 30, Charged In Murder Of 16-Year-Old Boy; Says They Had 3-Month Beef

Monday, August 15, 2022
Chattanooga Police arrested Sylvester Andres Gambino in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old Hispanic youth Friday near 3900 7th Ave. Police said Gambino admitted it was his car at the scene of a shootout at the youth's house, and he said they had been in a dispute for the past three months.
 
Gambino, 30, has been charged with criminal homicide.
 
On Friday at 4:59 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting. Police were advised of a teenage victim suffering from a life-threatening gunshot injury. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
 
Police were advised that a vehicle pulled up to a residence and began firing.
 
Police found numerous handgun rounds in front of the roadway at the youth's home. There were also numerous bullet marks on the house.
 
Video showed a Ford 500 making several passes in front of the house, then the driver began to fire. Police said the youth also got off a shot.

Police were tipped off that a man called "Shadow" was involved.

Police knew Shadow as Gambino and found the Ford 500 at his house.

 




August 15, 2022

Rossville Man, 30, Charged In Murder Of 16-Year-Old Boy; Says They Had 3-Month Beef

August 15, 2022

La Paz Update On Transient Asylum Seekers In Chattanooga

August 15, 2022

Man Charged With Firing Shot In The Home Of The Mother Of His Child


Chattanooga Police arrested Sylvester Andres Gambino in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old Hispanic youth Friday near 3900 7th Ave. Police said Gambino admitted it was his car at the ... (click for more)

La Paz Chattanooga updated the public on the response it has received for aiding migrants who are making a stop in Chattanooga while on their way from Texas to Washington, D.C. and New York City. ... (click for more)

Michael Malik Hampton, of 77 Maude St., has been charged after the mother of his child said he became upset that she had another man at her residence and he fired a shot in her home. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Rossville Man, 30, Charged In Murder Of 16-Year-Old Boy; Says They Had 3-Month Beef

Chattanooga Police arrested Sylvester Andres Gambino in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old Hispanic youth Friday near 3900 7th Ave. Police said Gambino admitted it was his car at the scene of a shootout at the youth's house, and he said they had been in a dispute for the past three months. Gambino, 30, has been charged with criminal homicide. On Friday at 4:59 ... (click for more)

La Paz Update On Transient Asylum Seekers In Chattanooga

La Paz Chattanooga updated the public on the response it has received for aiding migrants who are making a stop in Chattanooga while on their way from Texas to Washington, D.C. and New York City. Officials said the group has been witnessing the arrival of migrants that include individuals and families following the legal process for asylum, as reportedly sent via bus by Texas ... (click for more)

Opinion

Neighbors Unite To Express Concerns About New Apartment Complex - And Response

Response to: Neighbors to Planned 708-Unit Apartment Complex Register Their Disapproval Clarifying the Record As a member of the large group who gathered to express their concerns about the proposed 708-unit apartment complex, I am writing to express my appreciation for and pride in our community. Our community is primarily made up of small, diverse, and unorganized neighborhoods. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Avoid Electric Cars Like The Plague

A Friday article on Chattanoogan.com read in part: “Chattanooga will be home to the nation’s largest electric vehicle ‘living testbed,’ thanks to $9.2 million in funding for a project proposed by the city and scientists at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with municipal, private industry and research partners. Funding will come from a $4.5-million U.S. Department ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Lose Third Straight To Montgomery

The Chattanooga Lookouts came home on a high note last Tuesday after winning five of six games on the road at Birmingham. That badly-needed momentum didn’t last long as the Montgomery Biscuits came to town this week and did the same thing, winning five of six and the last three in a row following Sunday’s 9-6 victory at AT&T Field. The Lookouts collected 11 hits and they ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: We Need A Little Good News

Back in 1983, singer Anne Murray released a song entitled, "A Little Good News." The song basically told us there was nothing but bad news being reported each day, and people were getting tired of hearing the same old horrific stories about fires, shootings, weather tragedies and much more. She sang, " Just once how I'd like to see the headline say.....Not much to print today....can't ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors