Rossville Man, 30, Charged In Murder Of 16-Year-Old Boy; Says They Had 3-Month Beef

Chattanooga Police arrested Sylvester Andres Gambino in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old Hispanic youth Friday near 3900 7th Ave. Police said Gambino admitted it was his car at the scene of a shootout at the youth's house, and he said they had been in a dispute for the past three months.

Gambino, 30, has been charged with criminal homicide.

On Friday at 4:59 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting. Police were advised of a teenage victim suffering from a life-threatening gunshot injury. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police were advised that a vehicle pulled up to a residence and began firing.

Police found numerous handgun rounds in front of the roadway at the youth's home. There were also numerous bullet marks on the house.

Video showed a Ford 500 making several passes in front of the house, then the driver began to fire. Police said the youth also got off a shot.

Police were tipped off that a man called "Shadow" was involved.

Police knew Shadow as Gambino and found the Ford 500 at his house.







