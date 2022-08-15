Charles Kyle, Jr. Shot And Killed In Glenwood On Sunday Night; Woman Killed In Brainerd On Monday Morning

Charles Kyle, Jr., 34, was shot and killed in Glenwood at the Rosemont Apartments on Sunday night.

Then a woman was shot and killed at a house in Brainerd on Monday morning.

In the first incident, at 9:30 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting at 2600 Glenwood Parkway and found a man on the scene suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Upon police arrival, a female was found at the scene deceased.

The cause of the incident is yet to be determined. However, police were calling it a homicide.