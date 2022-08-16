Billy Calhoun, 57, Of Dalton, Dies In Boating Incident Monday Afternoon At Parksville Lake

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Officers responded to a call around 3:08 p.m. regarding an unoccupied boat going in circles near the East Parksville boat ramp on Parksville Lake in Polk County. Other boaters were able to board the boat and take it to shore.

TWRA officers along with several organizations including the Polk County Fire and Rescue, Bradley County Fire and Rescue, Hiwassee Dam Fire Department and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, Under Water Recovery Team searched the area where the older model ski boat was found.

TWRA utilized a Remote Operated Vehicle and the body of Billy Calhoun, 57, from Dalton, was recovered from 36 feet of water around 8:20 p.m. by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, Under Water Rescue Team.

Mr. Calhoun’s body was transported to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center.

Officers confirmed Mr. Calhoun had gone boating by himself. He was not wearing a kill switch or a life jacket.

This is the 24th boating fatality in Tennessee this year.