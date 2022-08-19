Wofford Taken Into Custody In Traffic Death During Brainerd Tunnel Shootout

D'Avonte Wofford, 20, has been arrested in connection with the death of Tekia Clay inside the Brainerd Tunnel.

He was arrested on outstanding warrants related to the death of Ms. Clay, a Chattanooga woman who died as a result of injuries sustained in a vehicle crash at 3400 Brainerd Road in June.

Wofford was also arrested for additional drug-related charges as a result of evidence found at the scene of his arrest.

Two others were previously arrested in connection with Ms. Clay's death. They were Roderick Bates and Vincent Kennedy Jr.

Police said, "The Chattanooga Police Department owes a debt of gratitude to the US Marshal's Service, the Tennessee Burea of Investigations, and the Hamilton County Fugitive Division for assistance in resolving this case. These law enforcement partners along with CPD's fugitive, traffic, gun team, and homicide units logged many manhours to identify and locate these suspects."



