 Friday, August 19, 2022 82.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Wofford Taken Into Custody In Traffic Death During Brainerd Tunnel Shootout

Friday, August 19, 2022
D'Avonte Wofford, 20, has been arrested in connection with the death of Tekia Clay inside the Brainerd Tunnel.
 
On Thursday 2t 12:25 p.m., Chattanooga Police were alerted to the location of a fugitive listed on TBI's Most Wanted. Police were alerted to the location of D'Avonte Wofford near 7200 E.
Brainerd Road, where he was subsequently found.
 
He was arrested on outstanding warrants related to the death of Ms. Clay, a Chattanooga woman who died as a result of injuries sustained in a vehicle crash at 3400 Brainerd Road in June.
 
Wofford was also arrested for additional drug-related charges as a result of evidence found at the scene of his arrest.
 
Two others were previously arrested in connection with Ms. Clay's death. They were Roderick Bates and Vincent Kennedy Jr.
 
Police said, "The Chattanooga Police Department owes a debt of gratitude to the US Marshal's Service, the Tennessee Burea of Investigations, and the Hamilton County Fugitive  Division for assistance in resolving this case. These law enforcement partners along with CPD's fugitive, traffic, gun team, and homicide units logged many manhours to identify and locate these suspects."





August 19, 2022

Police Blotter: Nearly $1 Million Stolen From Business Account; Tenant Becomes Angry When Given 3-Day Lease Termination

August 19, 2022

City Council Runoff Candidate Marie Mott Raises Questions About Officers Who Were Taken Off Enforcement Duties

August 19, 2022

Beer Board Reaches Settlement With Blue Light Bar; City Council To Hear Plea By Wrecker Operators For Rate Increase


A woman at the Chickamauga (TN) Post Office at 7610 E. Brainerd Road told police someone has been stealing money from their business account. The theft began in June and up to $1 million has ... (click for more)

Marie Mott, a candidate in the Sept. 15 City Council District 8 runoff election, has raised a number of questions relating to 10 city police officers who were taken off enforcement duties due ... (click for more)

At the Aug. 4 meeting, the Beer Board was presented with a proposed settlement agreement between the city of Chattanooga and the Blue Light bar on Station Street which was appealing the loss ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Nearly $1 Million Stolen From Business Account; Tenant Becomes Angry When Given 3-Day Lease Termination

A woman at the Chickamauga (TN) Post Office at 7610 E. Brainerd Road told police someone has been stealing money from their business account. The theft began in June and up to $1 million has been stolen from their account. She said they haven't closed the account, but they do monitor their transactions more thoroughly. * * * The president of Brainerd Lumber Company at 4401 ... (click for more)

City Council Runoff Candidate Marie Mott Raises Questions About Officers Who Were Taken Off Enforcement Duties

Marie Mott, a candidate in the Sept. 15 City Council District 8 runoff election, has raised a number of questions relating to 10 city police officers who were taken off enforcement duties due to alleged unreliability. Ms. Mott said, "To solve a problem, you must first have the courage to acknowledge there is one and identify its root cause/s. The last few days have proven ... (click for more)

Opinion

Volkswagen’s Woke Agenda Demeans Women And Community - And Response (3)

Noticing Roy’s Opinion Piece on Hapeth Hall “Girls School” this morning, it is worth noting that we are having our own battle with “woke” here in Chattanooga in a place least expected and for a reason that makes no sense. This weekend the Volkswagen plant is purporting to celebrate and highlight the accomplishments of women at Volkswagen. At this annual event at their plant in ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Harpeth Hall Struggles With The ‘Woke’

The Harpeth Hall School in Nashville has long been regarded as one of the top all-girls prep schools in the South. Her alumnae are fiercely loyal, her students are proud, and her traditions legend. But suddenly the “progressives” have bared their souls and – of all things in this day and age -- invited boys who think they are girls to apply to the hallowed private school. It ... (click for more)

Sports

Soccer Mocs Fall At UAB, 1-0

In a defensive battle in Birmingham, the Mocs fell 1-0 to UAB in the season-opener for both teams at PNC Field. The difference in the match came down to a penalty kick in the second half. “Tough opening match,” Mocs head coach Gavin McKinney said. “UAB are a good side and they caused us some issues. That said, we have a committed group who will learn from the experience and ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: A Fine Line Surrounds NIL Deals

The NCAA has asked its 1100 member schools for help in regulating investigations involving NIL deals. Since the NCAA hasn't been doing a good job investigating its prior violations, it definitely needs help as schools cross the line to get an advantage over their rivals. As Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin said, "They just legalized cheating." As coaches around the country build ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors