Man, 39, Shot While Sitting At A Light On Wilcox Boulevard Sunday Night

A man, 39, was shot Sunday night, while sitting at a light on Wilcox Boulevard.
At 9:12 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to 3800 Wilcox Boulevard on a call of a person shot.
Police located the victim in his vehicle suffering from a non-life threatening injury.
Police were advised that the victim was at a light when another vehicle pulled alongside his vehicle and began shooting. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police are actively working on the case.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with anyinformation regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.