Man, 39, Shot While Sitting At A Light On Wilcox Boulevard Sunday Night

A man, 39, was shot Sunday night, while sitting at a light on Wilcox Boulevard.

At 9:12 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to 3800 Wilcox Boulevard on a call of a person shot.

Police located the victim in his vehicle suffering from a non-life threatening injury.

Police were advised that the victim was at a light when another vehicle pulled alongside his vehicle and began shooting. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police are actively working on the case.