Bob Corker Says Betterment Of The Community Should Be Only Goal Of Those Who Run For Public Office

In a question-and-answer session with Marty Won Schaff, president of the Hamilton County Pachyderm Club on Monday, former U.S. Senator Bob Corker told the members his thoughts about his past experience and his views on the responsibilities of being in public service for over 20 years.

The message was that people who run for public office should do so to make our city, county, state or country better.

“What else is the point?” he asked. Those who enter into a political primary should be joining with others to seek the best solution. When it is over, the loser should acknowledge the loss and ask what can I do to help, he said.

In 1994 after what he called a brutal primary race for U.S. Senator against Bill Frist, that is what he did. He said after his loss and a long night of thinking about it, he drove to Nashville the next day and asked Frist what he could do to help. That resulted in him being offered the job as the state finance commissioner, which was a great opportunity for a businessman, he said. In that capacity, he said he essentially ran the state. “I loved every second of it.” He said that election losers should get involved.

In response to comments about the country being divided now and getting worse, he said both parties have big issues today and the national level is different than the local level. His observations included how things have gotten worse during the three and a half years since he left the Senate. One comment was that there is a lot of emotion around things that are not real. Other thoughts are that the world moves so rapidly now but democracy is a slow-moving process, and by the time an issue is addressed, the issue may have changed, he said. He is told that things are terrible in Washington now. And he commented that both parties like to spend money, but on different things. He stated that the president is the real microphone and the country needs a president who wants to solve problems for the long-term rather than having it only his way.

The way that things get done is unexpected when a business person first goes to Washington. He said that he went ready to get things done, but in reality, he had to learn to deal with how difficult it is and how long it took for anything to happen. He said the first six months somebody is there, they know nothing. By two and half years, you kind of know what is going on. By year 10 he said that the edge that causes you to want to make a difference starts wearing off. So he thinks that serving two six-year terms is the perfect length to remain in the Senate.

Senator Corker said that he found that those who had been in the Senate “forever” seemed to be unwilling to get into the fray. He said when he was in Washington, that he had gotten into the middle of it all and had tried to solve big problems and to reach across the aisle. He said that his perception is that it takes no courage to remain only on the Right or the Left. The people who stay there never vote for anything controversial. “I’m sorry, but I don’t have time for people like that,” he said. “It’s people who are willing to reach across the aisle who have courage in this country.”

In response to Mr. Von Schaaf asking about the unusual year the Republican Party in Hamilton County has been experiencing, Mr. Corker said that he has not played a role except to vote. If a candidate calls him for advice, he said his door is always open and he gives his best advice and shares the conversation with no one. “I’ve earned the right to be a cheerleader,” he said.

Regarding the recent county mayor’s race, he said that the local Republican group is here to make the county better, and he hopes that when the mayor elect’s term ends that he will be able to write a letter to thank him for making the county a better place for his daughters. That is the only reason for doing it, he repeated.

He has also been getting involved in advising young business people and recently hosted a gathering of about 60 people involved with a business incubator. They came to Chattanooga to receive funding for their businesses if they stay here a few years. Other MBA students in town from Harvard were also included. He said he did not know their persuasion, but if they were asking about business or if they should get involved in a project, the message to all was to move to Chattanooga. It is my obligation, he said. If you are going to work to elect me, it is my responsibility to share knowledge to help other people.

Senator Corker told the club that he had always thought of himself as a business guy and not a politician. After his 20 years in public service, he came back to Chattanooga to resume his previous involvement in the business community.

His first run for an elected office was the U.S. Senate race in 1994 ending in a loss, but was the beginning of his business in public service as Tennessee’s Finance Commissioner in 1995-1996. He moved back to Chattanooga, bought a couple of companies and then said he was heavily recruited to run for mayor of Chattanooga. He was elected and served as mayor from 2001-2005, a time where he said the city had no vision. He created one for Chattanooga and implemented it in the four years he was in that position. He ranked being mayor of Chattanooga as the most rewarding thing he has done in his life.

After his Senate primary defeat in 1994 by Bill Frist, he said they became great friends. He said that when it was over, they joined hands and worked together closely. Both Frist and Corker made a two-term pledge. When Senator Frist’s two terms were up, he relentlessly encouraged Corker to run for the Senate, a race which he won and then served for 12 years. He said that had been the greatest privilege he has ever had.