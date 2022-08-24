Police Blotter: Woman Has Suspicious Charges On Her Credit Card Twice For Catering Services, But Won't Reveal Caterer Friend; Woman Locks Her Crawlspace After Finding Homeless Man In There

A woman on Kingsridge Drive told police she made a purchase from a caterer for $1,576 and soon after that purchase she saw several additional $1,576 charges from the catering company and other unauthorized charges on her credit card through a Square account. She said the unauthorized charges, not including the extra catering charges, totaled $20,488. She said she also had unauthorized charges on her credit card after purchasing from the caterer in the past. She said she has not disputed the extra catering charges, and she refused to name the caterer because she is her son's friend and did not want to accuse her.

A woman on Dahlia Street called police and said she lost her birth certificate and Social Security card.

The bank manager at Builtwell Bank, 728 Broad St., told police they found a passport in their facility. Police collected the passport and turned it in to Property.

A man on Jesse Conner Lane told police that a check for $6,030.91 was forged and cashed and that the check was stolen from his mailbox. Pinnacle Financial will be conducting a fraud

investigation.

A woman on Sheridan Court told police that someone opened a Verizon account in her name without her permission.



A woman on S. Beech Street told police she had video of a black male wearing a white t-shirt, dark jeans, a tan/green or camo "T" Tennessee baseball cap and a back pack, pulling on car handles. The video shows the man gain entry to her unlocked vehicle, and he began to rummage through it. Pictures of the man and the video were forwarded to Auto Crimes.

A woman on E. 18th Street told police that someone stole her bicycle from the front patio of her home overnight. She said the bike did have a lock and she found the lock on the ground.

A woman on Williams Street told police that someone damaged the passenger side taillight of her vehicle. She said the taillight was cracked and the bumper was damaged a bit. She was not sure when or where it occurred.

A woman on Kirby Avenue told police that someone damaged the front passenger fender of her vehicle. She said she was not sure when this happeed. She said the fender was bent and she needed to report it to her insurance company.

An anonymous person called in to report a white female in the area of Cummings Highway/Aster Avenue, possibly holding a large butcher knife and chasing another woman. Officers searched the area, but did not locate anyone matching the description given.

Police attempted a traffic stop on a 2020 white Nissan Altima sedan (NC tag) on Rossville Boulevard. As police activated emergency lights to initiate the traffic stop, the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed. The vehicle ran four stops and was driving recklessly. Police had Chattanooga Dispatch BOLO the vehicle to the county. Police did not pursue the vehicle once it took off.

The night manager at Wendy's, 4500 Hwy. 58, told police she had an employee who was refusing to leave after she had told him to go home for the night. The employee left while police were on scene.

While patrolling on Broad Street, police observed a U-Haul parked next to the abandoned Rite Aid. The vehicle (AZ tag) was unoccupied and did not show as stolen. The cab was empty and secured. The back was unsecured and empty.

Police were called to 2nd Avenue for report of a woman who was stripping off her clothes. Police found the woman walking south on the sidewalk, fully clothed. She told police that she had been adjusting her pants, but never took them off.

A woman on St. Elmo Avenue told police she discovered that a homeless black male, who she knows as "Paul," had been in her crawlspace. She said she has since locked her crawlspace.