Left Lane Of I-24 To Be Closed Temporarily For Work Associated With New Market, Broad Exit

As part of the Interstate 24 interchange improvements project at Broad and Market Streets, Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews must close the left lane of I-24 East from mile marker 176 to mile marker 178 beginning at 9 p.m. ET today (Friday, August 26) to no later than 10 a.m. ET on Saturday to pour concrete footers for new overhead signs.

Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route through the area during this time.

This work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay this work, it will be rescheduled to take place as soon as possible.