Robin Smith To Testify Against Casada; Has Her Sentencing Delayed

Former state Rep. Robin Smith, who resigned after being indicted on federal wire fraud charges, will testify against former House Speaker Glen Casada, her attorney said.

Attorney David Bridgers of Nashville said, "The plea agreement contemplates that Defendant will cooperate with the government in this and related cases. It is anticipated that Defendant will testify in United States v. Casada, et al., recently set for trial on October 25, 2022.

"The defense and the government suggest that the sentencing hearing in this case be projected to the end of January of 2023, at the very earliest, given the projected length of the Casada case with multiple defendants.

"Counsel is authorized to state that the government is not opposed to this motion and has seen a draft of same prior to filing with this Court."

Ms. Smith had been set to be sentenced on Oct. 25.

That has now been moved to Jan. 30 at 3 p.m. in Nashville before Judge Eli Richardson.

Authorities said in November 2019 that Casada aide Cade Cothren set up a firm called Phoenix Consulting that was said to be headed by Matthew Phoenix, which in fact was a fictitious name and the actual operator of the firm was Cothren. The firm was set up to get payments from a program in which legislators could use up to $3,000 each per year for mailings to constituents.