VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 8/31/22

I began attending Howard in second grade during the '60s. In addition to learning the three R's students were also introduced to foreign languages such as Spanish, French, Italian. By third grade we also had memorized most if not all the multiplication tables. Students were given these small multiplication cards, 1-12, to practice from. The keys to learning and retaining information ... (click for more)

Tomorrow, Hamilton County will swear in a new generation of leadership. In my life, it will be the first changing of the guard of a Republican Government. We have been truly blessed to have leaders that have been fiscal stewards of our county, obtaining its AAA bond rating. It is incumbent upon us to preserve that legacy while finding responsible avenues for growth as we ... (click for more)