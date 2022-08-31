New Leadership Takes Over At The County Courthouse

New leadership has taken over at the Hamilton County Courthouse.

A new 11-member County Commission with several fresh faces was installed in ceremonies at the Convention Center on Thursday morning.

Weston Wamp, 35, is now county mayor. His sister, Coty Wamp, 33, is district attorney.

Jim Coppinger received high praise at his final meeting as county mayor with the County Commission on Wednesday. He said for the first time his "schedule will be clear" and he plans to spend much more time with family.

It was also the last commission meeting for Sabrena Smedley, who lost to Mr. Wamp, Randy Fairbanks, who lost to Gene-o Shipley (1), and Katherlyn Geter and Tim Boyd, who both chose not to run again.

Greg Beck (5) and Joe Graham (11) are back on the commission.

Returning from the commission are Chip Baker (2), David Sharpe (6), Steve Highlander (9) and Warren Mackey (4), the senior member of the panel. Both Ms. Smedley and Commissioner Fairchild recommended that Mr. Baker, who was the longtime director of the Riverbend Festival, be chosen as chairman.

Greg Martin was sworn in as the commissioner for District 3. He was elevated to the State Legislature after Robin Smith, and City Councilman Ken Smith took his place on the County Commission. However, Mr. Martin's name was on the ballot for County Commission District 3 so he is the elected candidate.

Mr. Smith said, "Greg can serve in that role until he resigns. Once he resigns, I will seek the re-appointment. Once reappointed, I will have to run in the next primary in 2024."

Mr. Smith said earlier this week that, in addition to being on the County Commission, he would like to stay on the City Council until next April, which will mark 10 years on that panel.

New to the commission are Lee Helton (7), Mike Chauncey (8) and Jeff Eversole (10).