New Leadership Takes Over At The County Courthouse

Wednesday, August 31, 2022

New leadership has taken over at the Hamilton County Courthouse.

A new 11-member County Commission with several fresh faces was installed in ceremonies at the Convention Center on Thursday morning.

Weston Wamp, 35, is now county mayor. His sister, Coty Wamp, 33, is district attorney.

Jim Coppinger received high praise at his final meeting as county mayor with the County Commission on Wednesday. He said for the first time his "schedule will be clear" and he plans to spend much more time with family.

It was also the last commission meeting for Sabrena Smedley, who lost to Mr. Wamp, Randy Fairbanks, who lost to Gene-o Shipley (1), and Katherlyn Geter and Tim Boyd, who both chose not to run again.

Greg Beck (5) and Joe Graham (11) are back on the commission.

Returning from the commission are Chip Baker (2), David Sharpe (6), Steve Highlander (9) and Warren Mackey (4), the senior member of the panel. Both Ms. Smedley and Commissioner Fairchild recommended that Mr. Baker, who was the longtime director of the Riverbend Festival, be chosen as chairman. 

Greg Martin was sworn in as the commissioner for District 3. He was elevated to the State Legislature after Robin Smith, and City Councilman Ken Smith took his place on the County Commission. However, Mr. Martin's name was on the ballot for County Commission District 3 so he is the elected candidate.

Mr. Smith said, "Greg can serve in that role until he resigns. Once he resigns, I will seek the re-appointment. Once reappointed, I will have to run in the next primary in 2024."

Mr. Smith said earlier this week that, in addition to being on the County Commission, he would like to stay on the City Council until next April, which will mark 10 years on that panel.

New to the commission are Lee Helton (7), Mike Chauncey (8) and Jeff Eversole (10).


September 2, 2022

Top Hamilton County Schools Salaries For 2022-23

September 1, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Says Curtains Have Changed Color, Wind Chime Appeared On Her Porch; Worker Sees People In His Truck - Wallet And Handgun Stolen

September 1, 2022

Piedmont Lithium Inc. To Establish Operations In McMinn County


Here are the top Hamilton County Schools salaries for 2022-23: (click for more)

A woman on E. 48th Street told police that some suspicious activity has been going on around the house in the last few days. She said that the colors of her curtains have changed, and they are ... (click for more)

Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Piedmont Lithium officials announced Thursday the company will invest $582 million to establish ... (click for more)



Opinion

Howard: Once On Path To Becoming Multi-Lingual, Multi-Skilled, Multi-Talented - And Response

I began attending Howard in second grade during the '60s. In addition to learning the three R's students were also introduced to foreign languages such as Spanish, French, Italian. By third grade we also had memorized most if not all the multiplication tables. Students were given these small multiplication cards, 1-12, to practice from. The keys to learning and retaining information ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My September Garden

The temperature in Neyland Stadium will be in the high 80s tonight in Knoxville as the football Vols usher in the season but the expectations in Josh Heupel’s second season are much hotter. While my fall azaleas are in full bloom and my bang-bang roses are certainly proud, there is a delicious air of excitement with the UT football team opening its season in Neyland Stadium. ... (click for more)

Sports

Scenic City Classic Will Have Special Meaning For Kentucky State Board Chair - A Chattanooga Native

Kentucky State football will meet Fort Valley State on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 3 p.m. in Chattanooga for the Scenic City Classic. The Classic will take place at Finley Stadium. There will be numerous events leading up to the game: Friday, September 9 The Gathering, Chattanooga Convention Center, 7 p.m Saturday September 10 Divine Nine/HBCU - Bounce ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Get Good Bru McCoy News

Tennessee’s offense got deeper and presumably better last Friday courtesy of the NCAA, which ruled transfer Bru McCoy eligible for the upcoming season. Josh Heupel said on Monday that the chain reaction of giving the news to McCoy and then watching him inform his father constituted a career highlight for the Vols’ second-year coach. Surely, there will be more to come from ... (click for more)


