Search Continues For Missing Watts Bar Angler After Capsized Boat Found Wednesday Night

The search continues this morning for a fisherman who is missing in Watts Bar Lake after an overturned boat was reported near the City of Loudon Wednesday night.Search and rescue crews from Loudon County are continuing the search after a capsized aluminum boat was found in Watts Bar Lake just upstream of the Highway 11 bridge. The overturned boat was reported just before 9 p.m., although it is unclear when and exactly where the angler possibly went overboard.Wildlife officers say that the storm that came through the area yesterday evening may have contributed to the incident.The incident remains under investigation.

