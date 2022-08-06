Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BROOKS, JOE THOMAS
4012 VETERANS WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
BULLOCH, ERNEST HAROLD
2111 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374162921
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CUNNINGHAM, JACK RAULSTON
191 EVERGREEN CIRCLE HENDERSON, 38340
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DILLARD, MALEK OMARI
501 E 52ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102004
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSUALT (VOP)
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (VOP)
AGGRAVATED BURGLRY (VOP)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (VOP)
DUNCAN, KIERSTEN B
7605 COVE RIDGE DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
ESTES, ANTWONNE JAMAL
5010 MARYLIN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FORMAN, GEORGE SCOTT
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FREEMAN, MARCUS DEWAYNE
3922 CAINE LN APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374212101
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THIRD OFFENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
GAINES, ERIC LEE
2803 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FOR R
GOODWIN, KENDRELL DENARIS
3133 BIMINI PLACE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HALE, BRYAN
4690 LADSPRINGS RD CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KENNEDY, TIFFANY DIANE
9749 EAST BRAINERD RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE OUT OF CATOOSA CO
LOCKHART, WILLIAM HAROLD
1850 CECE ROAD WHITIFIELD, 37397
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LYNCH, MICAEL WILLIAM
119 LYONS DR NW ROME, 30165
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
NEEL, HUNTER CHRISTAIN
1040 HICKORY AVENUE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
PARRISH, TAYLOR SCOTT
4833 HIXSON PIKE #212 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RAINES, DONALD ALLEN
9833 VINE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION OF LAW ENFORCMENT
RAITH, GARY R
2627 HIXSON PIKE #162 CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
STALKING
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF-OVER 1000
REID, ISZIAH THOMAS
2904 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM
RICKETTS, RANDALL LEBRON
144 LEWIS STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METH
MANUFACTURE DELIVERY,, SATTERFIELD
RUFFNER, STACY LEAH
123 MILLER GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SHEBLOSKY, TRAVIS
4205 EALY RD.
EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SPEEDING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST
SNEED, TIMOTHY CLAY
1723 MAYFLOWER RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF SCH II HHYDROCONE
POSSESSION OF SCH II METH
BUMPER LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAYLOR, STANLEY K
8517 GOSLIN LN OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
THOMAS, WALTER
2426 CONE FLOWER TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374211888
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VAUGHN, MALLORY AUNTE
5210 Donlyn Ln Hixson, 373436173
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WALLER, CID FRANCISCO
2428 IGOU FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37374
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
WATSON, KALVIN
3930 WEBB OAK COURT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
WILDER, SEAN E
7255 LEE HWY APT 811 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WINDSOR, WILLIAM PATRICK
503 WASHINTON ROGERS ROAD MCMINNVILLE, 37110
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE