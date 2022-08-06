 Saturday, August 6, 2022 74.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Saturday, August 6, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BROOKS, JOE THOMAS 
4012 VETERANS WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

BULLOCH, ERNEST HAROLD 
2111 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374162921 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CUNNINGHAM, JACK RAULSTON 
191 EVERGREEN CIRCLE HENDERSON, 38340 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DILLARD, MALEK OMARI 
501 E 52ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102004 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSUALT (VOP)
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (VOP)
AGGRAVATED BURGLRY (VOP)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (VOP)

DUNCAN, KIERSTEN B 
7605 COVE RIDGE DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00

ESTES, ANTWONNE JAMAL 
5010 MARYLIN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FORMAN, GEORGE SCOTT 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

FREEMAN, MARCUS DEWAYNE 
3922 CAINE LN APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374212101 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THIRD OFFENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

GAINES, ERIC LEE 
2803 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FOR R

GOODWIN, KENDRELL DENARIS 
3133 BIMINI PLACE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HALE, BRYAN 
4690 LADSPRINGS RD CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

KENNEDY, TIFFANY DIANE 
9749 EAST BRAINERD RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE OUT OF CATOOSA CO

LOCKHART, WILLIAM HAROLD 
1850 CECE ROAD WHITIFIELD, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LYNCH, MICAEL WILLIAM 
119 LYONS DR NW ROME, 30165 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

NEEL, HUNTER CHRISTAIN 
1040 HICKORY AVENUE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

PARRISH, TAYLOR SCOTT 
4833 HIXSON PIKE #212 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RAINES, DONALD ALLEN 
9833 VINE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION OF LAW ENFORCMENT

RAITH, GARY R 
2627 HIXSON PIKE #162 CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
STALKING
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF-OVER 1000

REID, ISZIAH THOMAS 
2904 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM

RICKETTS, RANDALL LEBRON 
144 LEWIS STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METH
MANUFACTURE DELIVERY,, SATTERFIELD

RUFFNER, STACY LEAH 
123 MILLER GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SHEBLOSKY, TRAVIS 
4205 EALY RD.

EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SPEEDING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST

SNEED, TIMOTHY CLAY 
1723 MAYFLOWER RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF SCH II HHYDROCONE
POSSESSION OF SCH II METH
BUMPER LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAYLOR, STANLEY K 
8517 GOSLIN LN OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

THOMAS, WALTER 
2426 CONE FLOWER TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374211888 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VAUGHN, MALLORY AUNTE 
5210 Donlyn Ln Hixson, 373436173 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WALLER, CID FRANCISCO 
2428 IGOU FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37374 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CRIMINAL SIMULATION

WATSON, KALVIN 
3930 WEBB OAK COURT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

WILDER, SEAN E 
7255 LEE HWY APT 811 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WINDSOR, WILLIAM PATRICK 
503 WASHINTON ROGERS ROAD MCMINNVILLE, 37110 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE


