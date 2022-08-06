Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BROOKS, JOE THOMAS

4012 VETERANS WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



BULLOCH, ERNEST HAROLD

2111 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374162921

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CUNNINGHAM, JACK RAULSTON

191 EVERGREEN CIRCLE HENDERSON, 38340

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DILLARD, MALEK OMARI

501 E 52ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102004

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSUALT (VOP)

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (VOP)

AGGRAVATED BURGLRY (VOP)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (VOP)



DUNCAN, KIERSTEN B

7605 COVE RIDGE DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00



ESTES, ANTWONNE JAMAL

5010 MARYLIN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FORMAN, GEORGE SCOTT

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



FREEMAN, MARCUS DEWAYNE

3922 CAINE LN APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374212101

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THIRD OFFENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



GAINES, ERIC LEE

2803 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FOR R



GOODWIN, KENDRELL DENARIS

3133 BIMINI PLACE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HALE, BRYAN

4690 LADSPRINGS RD CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



KENNEDY, TIFFANY DIANE

9749 EAST BRAINERD RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE OUT OF CATOOSA CO



LOCKHART, WILLIAM HAROLD

1850 CECE ROAD WHITIFIELD, 37397

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



LYNCH, MICAEL WILLIAM

119 LYONS DR NW ROME, 30165

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



NEEL, HUNTER CHRISTAIN

1040 HICKORY AVENUE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION



PARRISH, TAYLOR SCOTT

4833 HIXSON PIKE #212 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



RAINES, DONALD ALLEN

9833 VINE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION OF LAW ENFORCMENT



RAITH, GARY R

2627 HIXSON PIKE #162 CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 72 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

STALKING

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF-OVER 1000



REID, ISZIAH THOMAS

2904 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM



RICKETTS, RANDALL LEBRON

144 LEWIS STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METH

MANUFACTURE DELIVERY,, SATTERFIELD



RUFFNER, STACY LEAH

123 MILLER GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



SHEBLOSKY, TRAVIS

4205 EALY RD.

EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySPEEDINGRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS DRIVINGEVADING ARRESTRESISTING ARRESTSNEED, TIMOTHY CLAY1723 MAYFLOWER RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF SCH II HHYDROCONEPOSSESSION OF SCH II METHBUMPER LAW VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATAYLOR, STANLEY K8517 GOSLIN LN OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 68 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)THOMAS, WALTER2426 CONE FLOWER TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374211888Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAVAUGHN, MALLORY AUNTE5210 Donlyn Ln Hixson, 373436173Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWALLER, CID FRANCISCO2428 IGOU FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37374Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyCRIMINAL SIMULATIONWATSON, KALVIN3930 WEBB OAK COURT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEWILDER, SEAN E7255 LEE HWY APT 811 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEWINDSOR, WILLIAM PATRICK503 WASHINTON ROGERS ROAD MCMINNVILLE, 37110Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE