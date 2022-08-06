 Sunday, August 7, 2022 73.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Strong Storm With Lightning Strikes Keeps Firefighters Busy On Saturday Night

Saturday, August 6, 2022
- photo by CFD

The weather made way for a very busy Saturday night for the Chattanooga Fire Department. As a result of severe thunderstorms, Green Shift companies responded to many calls across the city, including wires down, flooding, motor vehicle crashes and several residential fires believed to be caused by lightning strikes.

One of the residential fires occurred in the 4000 block of Caine Lane at 7:33 p.m. Crews found and extinguished fire in a crawl space of the home. There were no injuries.

Another house fire was reported at 7:42 p.m. in the 2200 block of Tristram Road (off Jenkins Road) thanks to a neighbor who called 911. The residents were not home at the time. Fire was located in the attic of the newly constructed house. Firefighters knocked it out quickly and then checked for any hot spots. One dog was rescued. There were no injuries.

Fire officials said, "It was fantastic work by first responders across Hamilton County as they dealt with a big influx of calls and assisted many citizens in their time of need." 

