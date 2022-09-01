September 2, 2022
September 1, 2022
Here are the top Hamilton County Schools salaries for 2022-23: (click for more)
A woman on E. 48th Street told police that some suspicious activity has been going on around the house in the last few days. She said that the colors of her curtains have changed, and they are ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
A woman on E. 48th Street told police that some suspicious activity has been going on around the house in the last few days. She said that the colors of her curtains have changed, and they are now more purple than the original color. She also said that a pink flamingo wind chime has arrived on her porch and she does not know where it came from. Finally, she explained that there ... (click for more)
I began attending Howard in second grade during the '60s. In addition to learning the three R's students were also introduced to foreign languages such as Spanish, French, Italian. By third grade we also had memorized most if not all the multiplication tables. Students were given these small multiplication cards, 1-12, to practice from. The keys to learning and retaining information ... (click for more)
The temperature in Neyland Stadium will be in the high 80s tonight in Knoxville as the football Vols usher in the season but the expectations in Josh Heupel’s second season are much hotter. While my fall azaleas are in full bloom and my bang-bang roses are certainly proud, there is a delicious air of excitement with the UT football team opening its season in Neyland Stadium.
... (click for more)
Kentucky State football will meet Fort Valley State on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 3 p.m. in Chattanooga for the Scenic City Classic.
The Classic will take place at Finley Stadium.
There will be numerous events leading up to the game:
Friday, September 9
The Gathering, Chattanooga Convention Center, 7 p.m
Saturday September 10
Divine Nine/HBCU - Bounce ... (click for more)
Tennessee’s offense got deeper and presumably better last Friday courtesy of the NCAA, which ruled transfer Bru McCoy eligible for the upcoming season.
Josh Heupel said on Monday that the chain reaction of giving the news to McCoy and then watching him inform his father constituted a career highlight for the Vols’ second-year coach.
Surely, there will be more to come from ... (click for more)