Marvene Noel Says She Is Ready To "Get Back To Work" After Runoff Election Win

  • Ms. Noel, right, with Council Vice Chair Raquetta Dotley

  • With Councilman Isiah Hester

  • Celebrating runoff victory


Marvene Noel won the City Council District 8 runoff election on Thursday over Marie Mott, receiving 55 percent of the votes and becoming the first woman councilmember elected in this district.

 

She won 400-330 against activist Marie Mott.

 

“As Councilwoman-Elect for District 8, I am humbled and honored to continue to serve my community," stated Councilwoman-Elect Noel.

 

As an active resident in City Council District 8, Ms.

Noel said her priority is to ensure all residents in District 8 have a voice regarding issues impacting this district. Serving as the Interim City Councilwoman for District 8 and the Neighborhood Association President for Historic Orchard Knob "has allowed her to build strong connections with fellow City Councilmembers, mayoral staff, other local officials and stakeholders to continue to build a safer, healthier, more accessible and energy efficient community," it was stated.

 

"Now is the time to work collaboratively toward long term solutions for chronic problems that plague our communities, such as crime, housing, and disinvestment," Councilwoman-Elect Noel said. "It's past time for District 8 to reclaim its rich heritage of culture, excellence, and community. It’s time for us to truly be the Great District 8. Thank you, and let's get to work." 


Walker County Plans To Spend $6,253,152 Of Fiscal Relief Funds For High-Speed Internet Installation By Arkansas Firm

Sheriff's Office Investigates Threat Made Against Local School


Walker County is planning to use $6,253,152 in state and federal fiscal recovery grants to pay a Little Rock, Ark., firm to install a fiberoptic system decide to provide improved Internet access ... (click for more)

Marvene Noel won the City Council District 8 runoff election on Thursday over Marie Mott, receiving 55 percent of the votes and becoming the first woman councilmember elected in this district. ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County 911 Center received a call on Sept. 10, at approximately 10:30 p.m., in reference to a school shooting. The caller said, "someone is going to shoot up a school in two days" ... (click for more)



Walker County Plans To Spend $6,253,152 Of Fiscal Relief Funds For High-Speed Internet Installation By Arkansas Firm

Walker County is planning to use $6,253,152 in state and federal fiscal recovery grants to pay a Little Rock, Ark., firm to install a fiberoptic system decide to provide improved Internet access in the county. Officials said the work by Georgia Windstream, a Windstream company, would provide access to at least one gigabyte service to 3,339 households in the county. After the ... (click for more)

Marvene Noel won the City Council District 8 runoff election on Thursday over Marie Mott, receiving 55 percent of the votes and becoming the first woman councilmember elected in this district. She won 400-330 against activist Marie Mott. “As Councilwoman-Elect for District 8, I am humbled and honored to continue to serve my community," stated Councilwoman-Elect Noel. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Shedding No Tears For Rheubin Taylor

As a Black man, I will shed no tears or express any concern over Rheubin Taylor being asked to resign as the attorney for Hamilton County. What has been the legacy and contribution of Rheubin Taylor to the Black community of Chattanooga during his time in public office both as a Commissioner on the Council, and as Hamilton County Attorney? I am prepared to debate ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Is Texas A&M In Trouble?

There is an old saying in football circles that “It isn’t far from the penthouse to the outhouse.” Nothing could be more true about today’s plight of Jimbo Fisher and his Texas A&M football team after the Aggies were shockingly tumbled from sixth in the AP College Poll to 24th following a 17-14 upset by lightly regarded Appalachian State last weekend. Fisher signed the No. ... (click for more)

Sports

#15 Vols Readying For Zips

Readying for a return to Rocky Top, the 15th-ranked Tennessee football team completed its Thursday walk through at Anderson Training Center in preparation for its Saturday night showdown against Akron, beginning at 7 p.m. at Neyland Stadium. As kickoff approaches, excitement for the Volunteers mounts following the ranked road victory last weekend in Pittsburgh. Combine that ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Chris Lofton's Tip Helped Lady Vols

Tennessee basketball announced on Thursday that former shooting star Chris Lofton’s No. 5 jersey would be retired during a halftime ceremony of the Vols’ game against Kentucky on Jan. 14. A day later, the news had me rummaging through my files of Lady Vols coverage, searching through the hard copy for a story I wrote about him. Lofton knew his way around a jump shot, well enough ... (click for more)


