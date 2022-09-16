Marvene Noel Says She Is Ready To "Get Back To Work" After Runoff Election Win

Marvene Noel won the City Council District 8 runoff election on Thursday over Marie Mott, receiving 55 percent of the votes and becoming the first woman councilmember elected in this district.

She won 400-330 against activist Marie Mott.

“As Councilwoman-Elect for District 8, I am humbled and honored to continue to serve my community," stated Councilwoman-Elect Noel.

As an active resident in City Council District 8, Ms. Noel said her priority is to ensure all residents in District 8 have a voice regarding issues impacting this district. Serving as the Interim City Councilwoman for District 8 and the Neighborhood Association President for Historic Orchard Knob "has allowed her to build strong connections with fellow City Councilmembers, mayoral staff, other local officials and stakeholders to continue to build a safer, healthier, more accessible and energy efficient community," it was stated.

"Now is the time to work collaboratively toward long term solutions for chronic problems that plague our communities, such as crime, housing, and disinvestment," Councilwoman-Elect Noel said. "It's past time for District 8 to reclaim its rich heritage of culture, excellence, and community. It’s time for us to truly be the Great District 8. Thank you, and let's get to work."