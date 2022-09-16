Boy, 8, Found Dead At Bottom Of Waterfall At Sale Creek After Search For 2 Missing Youths; Other Is Found Safe

After a search began for two missing youths in Sale Creek on Friday night, one of them - an eight-year-old boy - was found dead at the bottom of a waterfall.

At approximately 7 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with local fire, EMS, and rescue personnel responded to the 1200 block of Beck Road in Sale Creek for the report of two missing juveniles.

It was believed the two juveniles wandered off near one of the trails near the bluff and a waterfall.

One of the juveniles was eventually located safe, but search efforts continued for the second child.

Around 9:30 p.m., the second child was found deceased near the bottom of a waterfall.

At this time, HCSO Investigative Services personnel are conducting a death investigation surrounding the circumstances of the incident.