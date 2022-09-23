Clint Uselton Promoted To East Ridge Chief Of Police; Josh Creel Promoted To Assistant Chief Of Police

Clint Uselton has been selected as the new chief of police for the City of East Ridge. He accepted the position upon the recent retirement of former Police Chief Stan Allen.



A resident of East Ridge for nearly 20 years, Chief Uselton joined the East Ridge Police Department in 1999 where he has held the ranks of patrol officer, sergeant, lieutenant and assistant chief, prior to his current rank of chief of police.

He graduated from the FBI National Academy (Class #276) and Tennessee Law Enforcement Executive Development. Chief Uselton has also attended numerous specialized schools on supervision, leadership, instructor development and traffic.



Chief Uselton stated that as chief of police his focus will be to lead a proactive department organized to actively respond to the needs of the city’s citizens.



“I am excited to be entrusted with the leadership of a department full of dedicated and motivated public servants,” said Chief Uselton. “Working alongside our citizens and other partners, we can continue to advance our mission of creating a safer East Ridge.”

Lieutenant Josh Creel has been chosen as the assistant chief of police for the East Ridge Police Department. He assumed the position after former Assistant Police Chief Clint Uselton was promoted to police chief.



Asst. Chief Creel joined the East Ridge Police Department in 2001 and has held the ranks of patrol officer, detective and lieutenant prior to his current rank of assistant chief of police.



He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy (Class #282) and has attended numerous specialized schools on firearms, narcotics, leadership, instructor development and investigative techniques.



As assistant chief of police, he said his focus will be to transform the chief’s vision into operational readiness, capability and proactivity.



Asst. Chief Creel stated, “I am looking forward to forging the men and women of the East Ridge Police Department into the servant leaders our community deserves.”