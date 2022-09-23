Bruce Garner Takes Post As Recruitment And Public Engagement Specialist With 911

Bruce Garner has taken a position at the Hamilton County 911 Emergency Communications District as its new recruitment and public engagement specialist.

Mr. Garner had a long career as the public information officer for the Chattanooga Fire Department.

Then he had a similar position at the District Attorney Office.

Mr. Garner said, "I will be coordinating recruitment efforts for the district and also increasing awareness of what this communications district actually does. I get to work with a fine group of dedicated professionals and they have a story to tell. You can follow us on our Facebook and Twitter accounts."