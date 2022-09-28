Mike Compton Joins Kelly Administration As Senior Advisor

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly has appointed Mike Compton as a senior advisor,.

Mr. Compton will support the mayor, chief of staff and the cabinet as a senior advisor on a wide variety of community, project, operational and political issues, officials said.

Mr. Compton previously served as chief of staff to Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger from 2011 to 2022, and was also chief of staff under Chattanooga Mayor Bob Corker from 2001 to 2005.

He has also served in leadership roles in the private sector, as chief administrative officer for Walden Security and as vice president of the Corker group, a real estate company that at one time included the city’s landmark Krystal, Tallan, and James buildings.

“Mike is a localist who has dedicated his life to serving the residents of this community, and when he became a free agent I immediately asked him if he would agree to lend his wisdom and experience to accomplish the big goals we’ve laid out,” said Mayor Kelly. “His insights and advice will help fuel a more effective, efficient approach to building One Chattanooga.”

His pay will be $137,917.