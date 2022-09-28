 Wednesday, September 28, 2022 Weather

Governor Bill Lee Announces Judicial Appointments; Amanda Dunn Named To 11th Judicial District Criminal Court In Hamilton County

Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced two key judicial appointments on Wednesday

 

“I am proud to announce the appointment of these two highly qualified individuals and value the significant experience they will bring to their respective roles,” said Governor Lee.

“I appreciate their leadership and am confident they will serve Tennesseans with integrity.”

 

The following Tennesseans have been appointed:

  • Amanda B. Dunn – 11th Judicial District Criminal Court
  • Hector Sanchez – 6th Judicial District Criminal Court

Ms. Dunn currently serves as an attorney at Houston & Alexander, PLLC. Dunn earned her bachelor’s degree at the University of Tennessee Chattanooga and juris doctor at Wake Forest University School of Law. The 11th Judicial District covers Hamilton County.

 

Mr. Sanchez currently serves as an assistant district attorney in the 6th Judicial District. Mr. Sanchez earned his bachelor’s degree at Old Dominion University and juris doctor at the University of Tennessee College of Law. The 6th Judicial District covers Knox County.


September 29, 2022

Win Tickets To Broadway Musical Ain't Too Proud In Chattanoogan Contest

September 28, 2022

Mike Compton Joins Kelly Administration As Senior Advisor

September 28, 2022

Grant Brothers Lived In Many Spots On Cameron Hill


Win two tickets to the upcoming Broadway show Ain't Too Proud in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. To enter, see the form below. There will be five sets of tickets given away in a drawing. There are six shows of the musical about The Temptations Oct. 4-8 at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium. The winning tickets are for Tuesday, Oct. 4. Featuring ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly has appointed Mike Compton as a senior advisor,. Mr. Compton will support the mayor, chief of staff and the cabinet as a senior advisor on a wide variety of community, project, operational and political issues, officials said. Mr. Compton previously served as chief of staff to Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger from 2011 to 2022, and was also chief ... (click for more)

Conservatives And The LGBTQ Community Can Live At Peace With One Another

As one of the founders of Hamilton County Conservatives, I thought I would weigh in with some thoughts on the controversy around the recent drag shows. I certainly don’t speak for all conservatives, but given my history I feel that I understand the hearts and minds of the vast majority of conservatives. I have served on the board of a major GOP County, I have done drive-time conservative ... (click for more)

Respect For Law Enforcement And Citizens

Let's be clear. We all should support law enforcement 100 percent, and their duty to protect, uphold and enforce the law. If not, we shall find ourselves existing in a state of lawlessness, without protection of citizens, property, and enforcement of the law. Neither law enforcement, or citizens, should be pitted against each other. Nor should we allow anti-copism to give reasons ... (click for more)

Lee's Burnette Wins Cougar Invitational; Flames Finish Second

Beck Burnette shot a 67-70-68 to finish five under winning the Cougar Invitational on Tuesday afternoon. Burnette finished four strokes ahead of the second place finisher. The Flames shot 288 as a team on Tuesday to come in second place just one stroke behind the winning team, Anderson University. Oliver Lewis-Perkins was the second best finisher for the Flames with a sixth ... (click for more)

Espinosa, Mocs Third At J.T. Poston Invitational

The Chattanooga Mocs men’s golf team had a good two days at the Country Club of Sapphire Valley. The quintet shot 2-under 282 over Tuesday’s final 18 to move into a third-place finish at the J.T. Poston Invitational with a total of 856 (+4). The Mocs were led by Samuel Espinosa’s 68 (-3). The Spaniard registered five birdies on his card ending up tied for third with a 1-under ... (click for more)


