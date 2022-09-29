Police Blotter: Woman Meets Man On Dating App And He Uses Her Visa Card; Woman Doesn’t Take Drink Man Bought Her

A woman on Pembrook Lane told police she met a guy named Tyree on the Facebook dating app. She invited him to her apartment and watched a movie with him, her roommate and her roommate's boyfriend. She said she went to sleep in her room and left her purse in the living room where the man still was and was awake. She didn't think anything of this until she noticed the next day that she had fraudulent charges made on her Visa card. She checked her bank statements and found three separate charges made which totaled $296. The money was charged to an Apple Cash account that she believes is linked to the man. The woman was able to dispute the charges and received her money back from the bank. She gave the information she had on the man to police. She wants to make sure this doesn't happen again and is undecided on prosecution at this time. Police were unable to locate any real information on the man.

Police were dispatched to a possible intoxicated person near Walgreens on Rossville Boulevard and E. 48th Street. An officer spoke with the man and he didn’t appear intoxicated and didn’t commit any offenses.

An employee at Red Roof Inn at 7014 Shallowford Road told police a homeless man was panhandling and disturbing guests and staff. The employee said when she asked him to leave, he became aggressive. She wanted to have him trespassed. An officer spoke with the man and informed him he was trespassed.

The business owner of Mattress Firm at 7200 Shallowford Road said a homeless woman was on the property and he wanted police to ask her to leave. An officer spoke with and identified the woman. She said she had permission to be there but could not provide proof. She was asked to leave and did so.

Police responded to a crash at 3200 Amnicola Hwy. The driver of an 18-wheeler told police a white Yukon fled before police arrived. The driver said there was no damage to her semi and she didn’t need to make a crash report.

A man on McBrien Road told police his white 2010 BMW 750 had been vandalized. He said someone threw several rocks at his car and shattered the window. He didn’t have any suspect information.

An officer saw a white Jeep displaying California tags enter Highway 153 northbound from the Shallowford Road on-ramp at a high rate of speed. Police attempted to catch up with the Jeep traveling in excess of 78 MPH in a 55 MPH zone. Once police were able to catch up to the Jeep, emergency lights were activated in an attempt to perform a traffic stop. The vehicle sped up to flee from police and exited off of Bonny Oaks Drive exit ramp, weaving in and out of traffic at high rates of speed, almost causing several collisions. Police lost sight of the vehicle around the Highway 58 area. The Jeep information was BOLO'd.

A man on W. Martin Luther King Blvd. told police he heard someone knock on his door and call his name repeatedly. Police conducted a search of the area and nothing was found.

An employee of Springhill Suites at 495 Riverfront Pkwy. told police she didn’t want a woman on the property. An office spoke with the woman and told her she has been trespassed. She left without incident.

An officer checked out a suspicious vehicle at 5500 Highway 153. The Honda Accord was not occupied and did not come back as stolen. A report was done to document this.

While on routine patrol, officers came upon a suspicious vehicle at Sam’s Club, 6100 Lee Hwy. The car was a black 2003 Mitsubishi Outlander. No one was in or around the vehicle. Officers took a look around the vehicle and surrounding area to see if anyone was nearby, but didn't find anyone.

A man on Cherry Street and E. 7th Street told police a woman had poked him in his face. The woman claimed that the man bought her a drink and became offended when she denied it. The woman claimed the man wouldn’t stop following her and her friend in the parking lot and was verbally harassing them. The friend claims the man followed them and shoved the woman. Another man was passing by and said he saw the woman hit the man but couldn’t tell where on his body. None of the people involved wished to press charges. Everyone was told to leave the area and all complied.