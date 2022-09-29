 Thursday, September 29, 2022 Weather

Governor Lee, TN Legislative Leadership Announce Additional Step To Support TBI And Accelerate Testing

Thursday, September 29, 2022

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally and Speaker Cameron Sexton on Thursday announced a decisive step to accelerate the hiring process for 25 additional forensic lab positions at the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Taking this action ahead of the regular budget process will expedite the TBI’s efforts to expand testing capacity and reduce the turnaround time for sexual assault kits.

New forensic lab positions, including scientists, technicians and administrative support, will be added in each Grand Division in Tennessee: 

Jackson Lab - 8
Nashville Lab - 11
Knoxville Lab - 6

Recurring funding for these additional forensic lab positions will be included in the state’s upcoming Fiscal Year 2023-2024 budget. In the interim, the TBI will utilize existing funds in the FY 2022-2023 budget. 

Since 2019, the Lee administration and Tennessee General Assembly have made historic investments to support the TBI, totaling $42 million and funding 150 new positions. FY 2022-23 marked the single largest TBI investment in the Bureau’s history and included funding for 25 new forensic lab positions.

“For several years, Tennessee has made historic investments to support the TBI’s mission so that law enforcement can do its job and combat violent crime," said Governor Lee. "As our nation faces rising crime, we are taking this additional step to eliminate bureaucratic hurdles, increase the TBI’s capacity and reduce testing turnaround times as quickly as possible. I’m grateful for the partnership of Lieutenant Governor McNally, Speaker Sexton and the General Assembly in this important action, and our efforts to strengthen public safety will continue.”

“While there is absolutely more to do, I am pleased that we are able to take this additional step towards eliminating this backlog," said Lt. Governor McNally. "We have to get these violent criminals off the streets and keep them off. We cannot do that if we cannot identify, arrest and incarcerate them. Rape is a particularly egregious and heinous crime. The current turnaround times for rape kits are clearly unacceptable. I am grateful to Governor Lee, Speaker Sexton and the TBI for quickly identifying and approving these additional resources to help close the gap as soon as possible.”

“This is an important step in a series of steps as we continue working together to eliminate the backlog of rape kits while enhancing our support for the TBI, and law enforcement communities throughout the state,” said Speaker Sexton. “Innocence or guilt delayed due to a backlog of DNA testing only compounds the pain and suffering for everyone; I appreciate Governor Lee, Lt. Governor McNally, the General Assembly, and the TBI for their commitment to addressing this issue quickly.”

“I am glad we are able to quickly provide additional resources to address the TBI backlog of sexual assault kits," said Senator Bo Watson. "It is critical our criminal justice system can swiftly remove rapists from the streets to protect victims and ensure these despicable criminals cannot further terrorize the community. The move today is a step in the right direction. I appreciate the work of Governor Lee, Lt. Governor McNally and the TBI to eliminate this backlog and streamline the process. The Finance Committee has always been committed to working with the TBI to ensure they have the resources necessary to meet their goals.”

“To keep Tennesseans safe, we must continue holding violent criminals accountable and ensuring swift justice for victims," said State Rep. Patsy Hazlewood. "These new forensic lab positions will help expedite that process by addressing the alarming backlog of sexual assault kits in our state. I applaud Gov. Lee, Lt. Gov. McNally, and Speaker Sexton for providing additional resources to local and state agencies, and guaranteeing our communities are better protected.”

“We have been searching for solutions to these challenges for several years now, and we are thankful for Governor Lee and leaders of both houses in continuing to hear our concerns and work with us toward permanent fixes,” said TBI Director David Rausch. “The commitment to fund additional positions will help us get a jump on the necessary training time to get new scientists prepared to perform their duties. This is a critical step in the process. In addition to this, we have collaborated with the Governor and leadership in both houses to prepare to do several things to immediately improve our turnaround times in our Forensic Biology units, to include: providing overtime to our current scientists and technicians to work pending cases, expanding operations to include weekends, outsourcing as many eligible kits as we can to private laboratories, and contracting with retired TBI special agent/forensic scientists to assist in training new employees to free up current scientists who are pulled from case work to train new scientists. We’re confident these steps will bring us closer to more efficient turnaround times and put us in a position, within the next year, to be closer to our goal of 8 to 12 weeks for all evidence. We also look forward to continuing the conversation with the Governor and the General Assembly to ensure the Bureau – and its workforce – meet the needs and expectations of the state and its residents.”



5 Winners Named For Pair Of Tickets To Broadway Musical Ain't Too Proud In Chattanoogan Contest

September 29, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Meets Man On Dating App And He Uses Her Visa Card; Woman Doesn't Take Drink Man Bought Her

September 29, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Five winners have been named in the Chattanoogan.com contest for two tickets to the Broadway show Ain't Too Proud. Out of 604 entries, winners drawn at random by the Cullen Scientific Method

A woman on Pembrook Lane told police she met a guy named Tyree on the Facebook dating app. She invited him to her apartment and watched a movie with him, her roommate and her roommate's boyfriend.

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.



5 Winners Named For Pair Of Tickets To Broadway Musical Ain't Too Proud In Chattanoogan Contest

Five winners have been named in the Chattanoogan.com contest for two tickets to the Broadway show Ain't Too Proud. Out of 604 entries, winners drawn at random by the Cullen Scientific Method are: Angela Anderson, John Cline, Dexter Cantelou, Richard Waxler and Rachel Leath. There are six shows of the musical about The Temptations Oct. 4-8 at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Woman Meets Man On Dating App And He Uses Her Visa Card; Woman Doesn’t Take Drink Man Bought Her

A woman on Pembrook Lane told police she met a guy named Tyree on the Facebook dating app. She invited him to her apartment and watched a movie with him, her roommate and her roommate's boyfriend. She said she went to sleep in her room and left her purse in the living room where the man still was and was awake. She didn't think anything of this until she noticed the next day that ... (click for more)

Conservatives And The LGBTQ Community Can Live At Peace With One Another

As one of the founders of Hamilton County Conservatives, I thought I would weigh in with some thoughts on the controversy around the recent drag shows. I certainly don’t speak for all conservatives, but given my history I feel that I understand the hearts and minds of the vast majority of conservatives. I have served on the board of a major GOP County, I have done drive-time conservative ... (click for more)

Respect For Law Enforcement And Citizens

Let's be clear. We all should support law enforcement 100 percent, and their duty to protect, uphold and enforce the law. If not, we shall find ourselves existing in a state of lawlessness, without protection of citizens, property, and enforcement of the law. Neither law enforcement, or citizens, should be pitted against each other. Nor should we allow anti-copism to give reasons ... (click for more)

Coach Poppie, Chattanooga Women Begin Practice

Chatter bounced across the walls, mingled with dribbling basketballs as the Shawn Poppie Era of Chattanooga women’s basketball got underway. With the tip-off of the 2022-23 season just under six weeks away, the Mocs hit the court, full of energy, ready to get the 49th season of Chattanooga basketball underway. “It’s a different feeling, being ‘first official day,” Mocs ... (click for more)

CFC Earns 2-1 Win; Will Host NISA Semifinals October 30

Chattanooga FC picked up a paramount three points with a 2-1 win over Albion San Diego on Wednesday night. Goals from Brett Jones and Markus Naglestad confirmed Chattanooga’s position as hosts of the NISA semifinals on Sunday, October 30 at Finley Stadium. Chattanooga and San Diego met just a few weeks prior in California, where the boys in blue also won 2-1. The Chattanooga ... (click for more)


