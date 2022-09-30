 Friday, September 30, 2022 65.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Rhea County High School Student Dies After Thursday Crash

Friday, September 30, 2022
An 18-year-old Rhea County High School student is dead after a crash Thursday, just north of Dayton.
 
According to Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. Bobby Clevenger, at approximately 4 p.m.  a trooper clocked on radar a Toyota Camry above the speed limit on Highway 27. The trooper turned around to observe the vehicle, which turned off Highway 27 on to Payne Lane. Lt. Clevenger advised there was no pursuit involved with the vehicle.
 
The trooper lost sight of the car.
When the officer caught up, the car had struck a tree and crashed, caught fire, and the engine was found in the nearby woods.
 
Chief Deputy John Argo of the Rhea County Sheriff’s Department advised that the crash was being investigated by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
 
Back Valley Road was closed for some time as officers investigated the crash.
 
The name of the victim is being withheld until next of kin have been notified.

Hamilton County 911 Telecommunicators Deploy To Florida

Police Blotter: Man Driving Alone Without Valid License Moves To Passenger Seat When Pulled Over; Man Finds 2 Ankle Monitors While Cutting Grass

Police were patrolling in the 1100 Gateway Ave. area and noticed a man driving a vehicle. Police had prior knowledge that the man doesn't have a valid driver's license. Police initiated a stop and made contact with the man sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle and he being the only occupant in the vehicle. Police asked the man to step out of the vehicle. After a pat down,

Hamilton County 911 Telecommunicators Deploy To Florida

A group of Hamilton County 911 telecommunicators were deploying to Naples, Fla., on Friday in response to a request for mutual aid assistance after the state was hit hard by Hurricane Ian. The six telecommunicators from Hamilton County 911 will be joined by 16 other telecommunicators from other counties in Tennessee. All of these telecommunicators provide extra staffing to

