Rhea County High School Student Dies After Thursday Crash

An 18-year-old Rhea County High School student is dead after a crash Thursday, just north of Dayton.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. Bobby Clevenger, at approximately 4 p.m. a trooper clocked on radar a Toyota Camry above the speed limit on Highway 27. The trooper turned around to observe the vehicle, which turned off Highway 27 on to Payne Lane. Lt. Clevenger advised there was no pursuit involved with the vehicle.

The trooper lost sight of the car. When the officer caught up, the car had struck a tree and crashed, caught fire, and the engine was found in the nearby woods.

Chief Deputy John Argo of the Rhea County Sheriff’s Department advised that the crash was being investigated by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Back Valley Road was closed for some time as officers investigated the crash.