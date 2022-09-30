 Friday, September 30, 2022 Weather

Breaking News


New Judge Amanda Dunn Puts Focus On Drug Court

Friday, September 30, 2022 - by Gail Perry
Newly appointed Criminal Court Judge Amanda Dunn was the speaker for the Civitan Club on Friday. From left are Jim Robbins, Gary Napolitan, Judge Dunn, attorney Neal Thompson (program chairman) and Bob Robbins.
Newly appointed Criminal Court Judge Amanda Dunn was the speaker for the Civitan Club on Friday. From left are Jim Robbins, Gary Napolitan, Judge Dunn, attorney Neal Thompson (program chairman) and Bob Robbins.

Amanda Dunn’s first speaking engagement, after being appointed by Governor Bill Lee as the 11th Judicial District Criminal Court Judge in Hamilton County, was to the Chattanooga Civitan Club. Although the county has many other problems including an increasing homeless population and increasing gun violence, it was the increase of new and deadly drugs and the Drug Recovery Court that she spoke about. 

 

Judge Dunn was familiar with benefits from the Drug Recovery Court that was started by Judge Rebecca Stern, from her past job as a defense attorney.

 That court was taken over and expanded by Judge Tom Greenholtz, she said. It now also has the support of Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp and Governor Bill Lee, who is interested in reform and rehabilitation.  

 

This program is the last stop for drug felonies and thefts. They go together because thefts are common to obtain narcotics, she said. In the past, the Drug Court relied on public agencies, but there are not enough to deal with the substance abuse programs that are needed. So a new development is that the Drug Court will have its own outpatient rehabilitation facilities and will provide counseling to the clients.

 

The procedure to participate in the program is that a person in Drug Court pleads guilty and there is no wait to get into treatment. Traditionally that would have taken a long time to enter because the substance abuse systems are overworked, she  said. Instead, the new system starts immediately, giving the individual no time to get in trouble. This court is only for non-violent offenders and no sex offenders will be admitted.

 

One goal of this program is trying to prevent re-offenders. She said that stopping the problem helps not only the person being treated but also their families and their children who have often tried themselves to give support. It improves the lives of everyone who has been trying to care for the individual, she said.

 

Judges cannot stop people from buying drugs, but they can handle it through the Tennessee Department of Corrections or can offer treatment by sending people for mental health treatments. Judges provide sanctions by requiring accountability. Education has to be the way to prevent drug use, she said, because access is hard to eliminate. Now schools are providing some education about drugs. But parental involvement is also needed and that is where there are problems, she said. The discussions have to be reinforced somewhere and it is difficult where there is no family involvement. When that is the case, one place that help can come from is the Boys and Girls Clubs.

 

The source of illegal drugs is most often from people who know one another, said Judge Dunn. She said that in most cases the law enforcement agents also know the dealer, even down to the nicknames that they go by. Everybody knows who the drug dealers are, but those people can continue selling while the law is building a case. It is especially plentiful in the Chattanooga area because of easy access with I-75 running through the city.

 

Currently, she said there are 61 people receiving treatment from the Drug Court. The goal is to increase the number as this is the last chance for those people who enroll. She said that those who apply know it will be a big commitment, and a significant invasion into their lives. The court will have 24-7 access to that person’s phone and they will have to wear a GPS monitor, among other restrictions. The program lasts from 16-24 months. She said that the long-term success rate is unknown now, but believed to be over 50 percent. Some drugs are harder to recover from and have a high occurrence of a relapse, so people in this program must be in it for the long-term to achieve success, she said.

 

The program is funded with money from Hamilton County, the state and federal grants. She said there are a lot of agencies to be accountable to, and taxpayers should know that their tax dollars are being spent wisely.

 

Judge Dunn said that Cody Wamp, the county’s new district attorney is planning to change polices and have more jury trials to deal with these offenses.

 


October 1, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

September 30, 2022

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

September 30, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Driving Alone Without Valid License Moves To Passenger Seat When Pulled Over; Man Finds 2 Ankle Monitors While Cutting Grass


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AKINS, CHANCY SHAWN 8842 FRONTAGE RD NW CLEVELAND, 37312 Age at Arrest: 41 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Booked for Previous ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Smith). III. Special Presentations. ... (click for more)

Police were patrolling in the 1100 Gateway Ave. area and noticed a man driving a vehicle. Police had prior knowledge that the man doesn't have a valid driver's license. Police initiated a stop ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AKINS, CHANCY SHAWN 8842 FRONTAGE RD NW CLEVELAND, 37312 Age at Arrest: 41 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) ALLISON, ALESHA HOPE 9416 CATHOWKEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 47 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges ... (click for more)

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Smith). III. Special Presentations. IV. Minute Approval. V. Ordinances – Final Reading: FINANCE a. An ordinance to amend the Operations Budget Ordinance No. 13840, known as "the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Operations ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Not-So-Gay Pride Week

Thank you for the Chattanoogan article excerpting comments expressed about "Pride Week" at the Chattanooga City Council meeting this week. Apparently now June is LGBT Pride Month but now October has been declared LBGT History Month, in case you did not get enough of it in June. There have been strong objections raised about events targeting "youth" after videos of very young ... (click for more)

Letter To Churches - And Response

To the leaders of our religious communities: First, I want to thank you all for your commitment and dedication to bring faith and spiritual awareness to our communities. As we all know, a world without faith and spiritual beliefs would be a miserable, intolerable place to live. The time you put into sharing your spiritual beliefs with the community does not go unnoticed, nor ... (click for more)

Sports

10th Ranked Mocs Travel To In-State Rival ETSU

The 10th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs stay on the road for week 5 traveling back into Southern Conference play. It’s Rail Rivalry time with ETSU on the docket. It’s a tale of teams trying to do similar things but in very different positions at kickoff. The Mocs are 1-0 and tied with Mercer, Furman and Samford atop the SoCon standings. The Bucs are 0-2 and need a win to turn their ... (click for more)

Coach Poppie, Chattanooga Women Begin Practice

Chatter bounced across the walls, mingled with dribbling basketballs as the Shawn Poppie Era of Chattanooga women’s basketball got underway. With the tip-off of the 2022-23 season just under six weeks away, the Mocs hit the court, full of energy, ready to get the 49th season of Chattanooga basketball underway. “It’s a different feeling, being ‘first official day,” Mocs ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors