Whitfield County Board Of Assessors Returns Values To 2021 - But Only Temporarily

Tuesday, September 6, 2022

The Whitfield County Board of Assessors voted on Tuesday to set aside changes to the tax digest and return real properties to their assessed values from 2021. In a letter to property owners that will be released later this week, the Board of Assessors states that the move is being made "to give local leaders more time to find ways to lessen the impact of property value increases."

 

The Board also warned residents that the move is temporary, and they expect value increases when properties are reassessed in the near future.

 

The Board voted 3-0 to return to the assessments in the 2021 tax digest.

 

After news of the 2022 reassessment went out, local leaders began to evaluate the impact of the higher property tax digest on local residents.

Elected officials and appointed staff from city and county governments then worked together with the Board of Assessors to determine what relief was possible. The Board of Assessors agreed that “it’s appropriate and imperative to take action to lessen the impact of … dramatic increases in cost of living” as they stated in the taxpayer letter. That led to Tuesday’s meeting and vote. The Assessors Office will mail amended 2022 real property assessment notices in the coming weeks.

 

The Board of Assessors expects that there will be “significant” increases in property values in the near future. In their letter to taxpayers, the Board says that in the coming months that the elected officials and professional staff of the county and city governments in Whitfield County will be working with consultants and state leaders to “quickly and effectively identify and employ the most successful solutions for limiting the impact on real property tax owners in the future.”



Collegedale Revises Purchasing Limits; Larry Hanson Is Interim Replacement For Phil Garver

Attorney General Skrmetti, 34 States Reach $438.5 Million Agreement With JUUL Labs

City Council Gives Employees Who Were Overpaid A Break On Using PTO For Reimbursement


An ordinance to revise purchasing limits was approved by the Collegedale Commission after state law recently changed to allow it. Previously bidding was required for any purchase above $10,000. ... (click for more)

Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced Tuesday a $438.5 million agreement in principle between JUUL Labs and 34 states and territories resolving a two-year bipartisan investigation into ... (click for more)

The City Council on Tuesday night voted to allow a small group of city employees who were accidentally overpaid to be able to use Paid Time Off at 100 percent toward their repayment of the amount. ... (click for more)



Opinion

Mike Dunne, Thank You For Your Service To Hamilton County Citizens

One of the most respected individuals I know is Mike Dunne. He’s retiring from Hamilton County Government after serving 16 years in the Hamilton County Mayor’s Office. Mr. Dunne was hired by the late Claude Ramsey as his assistant. Mr. Dunne was no stranger as he worked for WTVC TV for 16 years before changing professions. The former television news anchor was very helpful ... (click for more)

Who Really Are The Fascists? - And Response (3)

Joe Biden once said he wanted to bring America together. Now he calls Donald Trump and “MAGA Republicans” dangerous semi-fascists. Webster defines fascism as an autocratic government headed by a dictator who suppresses opposition. So who unilaterally: suspended new oil and gas leases during a fuel shortage, enacted the vaccine-or-test mandate, enacted mask mandates? Who issued ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Tennessee To Play In Pennsylvania For 1st Time In Program History

When Tennessee visits Pittsburgh, it will be the first time in program history the Vols play in the state of Pennsylvania. Otherwise, not much in the way of new ground will be broken during Saturday’s football game at Acrisure Stadium. Assuming the Tennessee team bus drivers are local and know their way around Pittsburgh’s tricky downtown streets, nearly everything else will ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Observations From CFB Week One

Not to brag....but my SEC picks from week one went very, very well. I picked 13 of 14 games correctly with my only miss being the Utah-Florida game, won by the Gators. Of course, a lot of folks probably missed that one. Here are some other observations from week one: Florida, under new head coach Billy Napier, is actually pretty good and quarterback Anthony Richardson is ... (click for more)


