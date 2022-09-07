 Wednesday, September 7, 2022 87.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Karen Elaine Russell, 67, Dies From Fire At Rustic Village North Apartments

Wednesday, September 7, 2022

The Chattanooga Fire Department has learned that the victim from last week's fire at the Rustic Village North Apartments has passed away.

Karen Elaine Russell, 67, sustained burns in the blaze that happened a week ago and she had been in critical condition after being airlifted to a burn center for specialized treatment.

Fire investigators were informed on Wednesday that Ms. Russell succumbed to her injuries. Her family members have been notified.

Members of the CFD offer sincere condolences to Ms. Russell's relatives and friends in the wake of her passing. The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

The call came out at 7:36 a.m. at the apartments in the 4600 block of Sunflower Lane, located not far off Highway 58. Chattanooga Fire Operations Chief Rick Boatwright saw the smoke from 58 on his way to work and pulled into the complex. He spotted smoke and flames coming from Building 12 and immediately started knocking on doors to alert residents.

The structure was occupied at the time and it was imperative that families get out fast as the flames spread. Chief Boatwright carried a child out to safety as another man, Jimmy Franklin, also took action. Mr. Franklin called 911 to report the fire and lifted an injured woman over her balcony so she could escape. He then went back into the burning building to knock on doors and get residents to evacuate.

A second alarm was called to bring additional personnel to the scene. Firefighters arrived and started attacking the fire from the outside, knocking down flames. They launched an interior attack and simultaneously searched the structure. Crews conducted a secondary search and continued working until the fire was out. No one found was inside and apartment management confirmed that all residents were out of the building. CFD companies remained on scene for several hours checking for extension to make sure the fire was fully extinguished. Nineteen families were displaced by the blaze and they received assistance from the American Red Cross. Chief Boatwright was treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation and later released. 


September 7, 2022

Police Blotter: Driver Of Wrecked Jeep Takes Off The Tag And Leaves; Woman Complains That Kids Are Throwing Dirt On Her Patio

September 7, 2022

Red Bank Unhappy With WWTA ; Hires Consultants

September 7, 2022

3 Arrested For Drive-By Shooting In Cleveland On June 28


Police responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on I-24 westbound. A white Jeep slid off the road, hitting the cement wall. The Jeep was abandoned with heavy damage. Witnesses said ... (click for more)

The Red Bank Commission on Tuesday night voted to hire Terracon Consultants, a professional civil engineering company, to give advice for how to resolve issues the city has been experiencing ... (click for more)

Three people have been arrested for a drive-by shooting that occurred in Cleveland on June 28. Shots were fired at 12:57 a.m. from the street toward a home in the Rolling Brook Community. ... (click for more)



Mike Dunne, Thank You For Your Service To Hamilton County Citizens

One of the most respected individuals I know is Mike Dunne. He’s retiring from Hamilton County Government after serving 16 years in the Hamilton County Mayor’s Office. Mr. Dunne was hired by the late Claude Ramsey as his assistant. Mr. Dunne was no stranger as he worked for WTVC TV for 16 years before changing professions. The former television news anchor was very helpful ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Georgia Jumps In Polls

Georgia, still glowing after Saturday’s 49-3 mauling of then-11 th ranked Oregon, leapfrogged over Alabama as the No. 1 college football team in the country on Tuesday in several polls. You’ll remember Georgia won last season’s national championship with a convincing 33-18 victory over the Crimson Tide but Alabama was darn-near unanimous as the No. 1 choice in the preseason polls. ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Tennessee To Play In Pennsylvania For 1st Time In Program History

When Tennessee visits Pittsburgh, it will be the first time in program history the Vols play in the state of Pennsylvania. Otherwise, not much in the way of new ground will be broken during Saturday’s football game at Acrisure Stadium. Assuming the Tennessee team bus drivers are local and know their way around Pittsburgh’s tricky downtown streets, nearly everything else will ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Observations From CFB Week One

Not to brag....but my SEC picks from week one went very, very well. I picked 13 of 14 games correctly with my only miss being the Utah-Florida game, won by the Gators. Of course, a lot of folks probably missed that one. Here are some other observations from week one: Florida, under new head coach Billy Napier, is actually pretty good and quarterback Anthony Richardson is ... (click for more)


