Karen Elaine Russell, 67, Dies From Fire At Rustic Village North Apartments

The Chattanooga Fire Department has learned that the victim from last week's fire at the Rustic Village North Apartments has passed away.

Karen Elaine Russell, 67, sustained burns in the blaze that happened a week ago and she had been in critical condition after being airlifted to a burn center for specialized treatment.

Fire investigators were informed on Wednesday that Ms. Russell succumbed to her injuries. Her family members have been notified.

Members of the CFD offer sincere condolences to Ms. Russell's relatives and friends in the wake of her passing. The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

The call came out at 7:36 a.m. at the apartments in the 4600 block of Sunflower Lane, located not far off Highway 58. Chattanooga Fire Operations Chief Rick Boatwright saw the smoke from 58 on his way to work and pulled into the complex. He spotted smoke and flames coming from Building 12 and immediately started knocking on doors to alert residents.

The structure was occupied at the time and it was imperative that families get out fast as the flames spread. Chief Boatwright carried a child out to safety as another man, Jimmy Franklin, also took action. Mr. Franklin called 911 to report the fire and lifted an injured woman over her balcony so she could escape. He then went back into the burning building to knock on doors and get residents to evacuate.

A second alarm was called to bring additional personnel to the scene. Firefighters arrived and started attacking the fire from the outside, knocking down flames. They launched an interior attack and simultaneously searched the structure. Crews conducted a secondary search and continued working until the fire was out. No one found was inside and apartment management confirmed that all residents were out of the building. CFD companies remained on scene for several hours checking for extension to make sure the fire was fully extinguished. Nineteen families were displaced by the blaze and they received assistance from the American Red Cross. Chief Boatwright was treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation and later released.