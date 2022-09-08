722 Apartments, Retail, Marina, Large Parking Deck Planned At Current Fuel Farm On Manufacturers Road

A Nashville development group is planning a large number of residential units along with 52,000 square feet of ground level retail space on the North Shore.

Beacon Acquisition Group plans to take down the fuel tanks on 10.5 acres at 706-710 Manufacturers Road.

A six-story building with 722 apartments is planned at the site along with 1,342 of structured and ground level parking.

The site is to include a marina on the Tennessee River, a village green, and outdoor dining.

The project will incorporate the Riverwalk that is set to go along Manufacturers Road near the river.

A zoning case goes before the Planning Commission next month.