Police Blotter: Woman Bothered By Weekly Door Ringer; Man Says Tow Truck Driver Destroyed His $20,000 Tool Box

Friday, September 9, 2022

A woman on Lynnstone Drive reported a suspicious person. She told police a white male came to her door a week ago and rang her doorbell. She said today another white male came to her door and rang the doorbell, but she did not answer the door either time. The woman wanted police to document the incidents in case it happens again.

* * *

Police observed a Honda Accord that was parked in the grass on the south side of Wilcox Boulevard that had been there for a few days. Police placed an unattended vehicle sticker on it, giving the owner 48 hours to move it before being towed by the city of Chattanooga.

* * *

A woman on W. Bell Avenue told police that sometime overnight someone cut the triangle window of the soft top of her 2015 Jeep Wrangler, trying to gain entry. She said it appears that the person
first tried to melt the window somehow, then cut it. She said the person also tried to pull the soft top loose by pulling on the base of it. She said she is not sure if the window can be replaced or if the top will have to be replaced. She said it is unknown if there are any security cameras at this location. The woman said as best as she can tell, there was nothing stolen from her vehicle.

* * *

Police responded to Wilcox Boulevard on a possible abandoned silver Nissan Xterra parked near an intersection with an unknown vehicle parked next to it, and it is unknown if the vehicle runs. Police approached the vehicle and saw no people in or near it, no signs of forced entry or any signs of it being possibly stolen. Police ran the vehicle in NCIC and it was not reported stolen. Police placed a 48-hour warning sticker on the rear windshield so that it is easily viewed as well. Police will tow the vehicle away after the 48-hour warning has ended if vehicle is still there.

* * *

An employee at the Tivoli Theatre, 701 Broad St., told police someone broke one of the glass doors at the theatre.

* * *

A woman on Canal Street told police someone opened a Chase Bank account in his name without his permission.

* * *

The manager of Academy Sports, 2220 Hamilton Place Blvd., told police that two white females came into the store and walked around for an hour. He said the women waited at the exit and then ran out of the store, setting off the alarms. The man said they got into a small silver vehicle with a GA tag and fled the scene. He said he does not know what was stolen and will have to do an inventory. He said once he finds what is stolen, he will call police and use the complaint card number to add it to the report.

* * * 

A man told police while he was exiting his parking spot at the Publix, 3535 Broad St., he struck a white Tesla.  He said he stopped and spoke with the driver, a black female, and gave her all his information. He said when he asked the driver for her information, she stated she didn't have to give him her information. He said the woman then drove off in a hurry. The man gave police what he believed to be last four digits of the woman's license plate. The man wished to make a report in case any thing came from the event.

* * *

A man on Clio Avenue told police that overnight someone stole the catalytic converter from his Toyota Tundra. There is no suspect information.

* * *

A woman on 12th Avenue told police when she got home there was a man with a purple shirt, black
pants and a green bike on her porch. She said he had their dog, but dropped him and took off when he noticed them. She said he didn't take anything, but she wanted to make a report.

* * *

The clerk at the Shell station, 305 Frazier Ave., told police she wanted a black female with black dreadlocks trespassed from the property because she was panhandling. Police spoke to the woman, who refused to identify herself, and told her to leave the premises, which she did.

* * *

An employee at Duffy's Radiator, 3424 Rossville Blvd., told police he had his tool box (3-bay) towed there around 10:30 a.m. He said it was then accidentally damaged while the tow truck driver was unloading it and it fell over backwards off the tow truck onto the lot. He said it was completely destroyed by the fall and it is worth around $20,000.


