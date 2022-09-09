September 9, 2022
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.
A woman on Lynnstone Drive reported a suspicious person. She told police a white male came to her door a week ago and rang her doorbell. She said today another white male came to her door and rang the doorbell, but she did not answer the door either time. The woman wanted police to document the incidents in case it happens again.
* * *
A 26-year-old woman was shot early Friday morning at a residence in the 2000 block of S. Lyerly Street in an apparent domestic incident.
Police said the woman "is not in critical condition."
At 5:41 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a call of a person shot. The victim was transported to a local hospital.
Police are still investigating.
Evidently we have not put enough fiscally responsible or patient people on the county commission that they feel it is appropriate to spend that kind of taxpayer money to add one seat to the dias and get it accomplished in one week on an emergency basis. Where's the fire?
Looks to me there is plenty of room between the 11 chairs already there, tighten up a little bit, 4" x 11
College football's brightest lights will be in Austin, Texas, on Saturday when a much ballyhooed matchup between the Longhorns and top-ranked Alabama kicks off at 12 noon (Fox Sports). ESPN's Game Day crew will be on hand and you can bet Texas Memorial Stadium will be rocking. A lot has been written about Tide coach Nick Saban matching wits with Texas coach Steve Sarkisian but the
Pittsburgh will ask more questions, many more, of Tennessee and the state of the Vols’ football play than Ball State did in the season opener.
Josh Heupel on Monday anticipated the scope and nature of Saturday’s inquiry at Acrisure Stadium. Tennessee’s coach characterized the competitive Q & A in terms of “understanding the type of game that’s going to be played.”
"The
Chattanooga freshman forward Clarissa Salinas celebrated her birthday in style Thursday night, leading the Mocs in a 2-1 win over North Alabama in non-conference women’s soccer action at the UTC Sports Complex. Salinas scored the first goal of the match then assisted with Shelby Hash’s game winner in the second half.
Chattanooga improves to 2-2-2 on the year and North Alabama