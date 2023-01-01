Police Blotter: Woman Is Skeptical Of FedEx Driver; Woman Gives Man Only Wearing Underwear Some Pants

A woman on Russell Street told police a black male wearing a FedEx T-shirt and driving a Budget rental truck, ran onto her porch, dropped a package off, then dashed from her porch to her next-door neighbor's porch. The woman said it seemed suspicious that the man was driving a Budget truck, and not the standard FedEx truck, and when she asked to see the man's ID, he ignored her, and kept running to the next house. As an officer was en route to speak with the woman, the officer contacted FedEx to ask if it was a common practice to use rental trucks, and was told that the amount of trucks that they have is not enough to keep up with the seasonal demands, so temporary drivers and rental trucks were being used to meet the demands. Officers stopped the driver on the Veteran's Bridge and were given the same response.

* * *

A man on Manchester Drive told police his antique bike was stolen. He said he left it out on his porch the previous evening at 6 p.m. He discovered it was gone around 8 a.m. the next morning.

* * *

A man told police over the phone he works at Southern Cellulose at 105 W. 45th St. He accidently left his vehicle unlocked and his pistol in the console and three lighters were stolen. The gun was entered in NCIC.

* * *

An employee at Home Depot at 1944 Northpoint Blvd. asked police to trespass a man from all Home Depot stores. Police spoke with the man who was clear on the instructions.

* * *

Police were tipped off about the location of a suspect with active warrants on Ely Road. Police went to the residence and found no one was home. Police will check the area throughout shifts in an attempt to locate the man.

* * *

Police received a call about a truck stuck in the median at 9227 Lee Hwy. The driver said he didn’t see the median and tried to head back east on Lee Highway, causing him to go into the median, getting his truck stuck. The man wanted police to call a tow to get his truck unstuck. Whites Towing arrived and got the man’s vehicle out of the median. Police didn’t see any damage on the underside of the man’s vehicle and he declined a wreck report.

* * *

Police saw a woman dumpster diving at Sweet Melissa’s Billiards at 1966 Northpoint Blvd. The woman was trespassed from the property in accordance with the wishes of management.

* * *

While on routine patrol on S. Kelley Street, police noticed a bicycle leaned against a vehicle on the side of the road. Officers didn’t see anyone around the bike or vehicle but did notice the dome light in the car was on. Officers looped back around the block and noticed a female riding off with the bike. Officers spoke with the woman and asked her what she was doing by the vehicle, and she said she had dropped her phone case. Officers checked her for warrants and she came back clear. Police said the woman has a history of taking things that are not hers. Officers checked the vehicles but were unable to see if anything was taken.

* * *

A woman on Cloverdale Circle told police she got home from work at about 3 p.m. and parked her vehicle in the parking lot next to her apartment. She noticed her vehicle was no longer there when she went outside the next morning to leave. The woman said she did lose the key fob to her vehicle somewhere so it is possible whoever took it found the fob. At this time there is no suspect information. The vehicle was entered into NCIC as stolen. The vehicle was later recovered by a Hamilton County Sheriff deputy off the roadway on Hunter Road. It was towed by Denton's Wrecker. The vehicle was removed from NCIC shortly after the recovery.

* * *

An officer was flagged down inside National Cemetery at 1200 Bailey Ave. by an employee of the cemetery. He said property damage had been done to an exit sign and mailbox. Tire markings on the ground indicate a two-tire track cutting the corner too sharp and colliding with the sign and mailbox. A rock was also hit and showed signs of damage (scraping) on the top. The estimate damage of the structures is $300.

* * *

A woman told police she was driving on Gunbarrel Road when a white sedan driving behind her closely was blowing the horn. The woman said she pulled over near Target and the man in the vehicle flipped her off and cussed at her. The woman said the man told her he wasn’t afraid to take lives then drove off. The woman said the man circled the parking lot then left before police arrived. She was able to get the license plate for the vehicle. Police searched the area but couldn’t find the vehicle.

* * *

Police were called to TJ Maxx at 2200 Hamilton Place Blvd. where a man was reported only wearing underwear. An unknown woman approached the man and gave him a pair of pants. The man requested the woman take him to the Community Kitchen. Police transported the man to the Community Kitchen without incident.