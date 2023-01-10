Final Phase Of $300 Million I-24/I-75 Intersection Improvement Is Underway

Phase two of the I-75/I-24 split improvement project has begun, TDOT officials said.

The project, which is the second of the major phases to improve the heavily traveled intersection, is due to be complete in August 2025, Joe Deering, the assistant chief engineer for TDOT Region 2, said.

I-75 will be widened to five lanes both directions, and “the heart of the interchange,” the ramps joining I-75 and I-24, will be widened from one lane to three lanes.

Moore Road will get a two-lane exit ramp for heavy in-town traffic that exits there for East Brainerd. Ramps and turning lanes along Moore Road, North and South Terrace and McBrien Road in East Ridge will enjoy a general widening, straightening and expansion.

Phase two will cost $161 million, bringing the project total to $300 million.

“It’s going to be congested. I’m just going to tell you that,” said Mr. Deering. “We ask that you pay attention as you go through these work zones,” he said.

In phase 2, TDOT will move toward its design-build project delivery method, which combines all or some parts of the design and construction items, including permits and utilities, into a single contract. This method protects the project from susceptible delays and from skyrocketing costs due to inflation as months and years go by. TDOT will finalize phase two designs this year and then begin construction.

A bridge on I-75 near East Brainerd Road over the CSX railroad will be raised 30 inches to comply with changing railroad regulations.

Also, TDOT is working to replace the exit ramp at Market Street to service Broad Street and Williams Street as well with a 1.6-mile frontage road. The project is 77 percent complete.

It is due to be finished by August.