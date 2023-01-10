Latest Headlines

Final Phase Of $300 Million I-24/I-75 Intersection Improvement Is Underway

  • Tuesday, January 10, 2023
  • Hannah Campbell

Phase two of the I-75/I-24 split improvement project has begun, TDOT officials said.

The project, which is the second of the major phases to improve the heavily traveled intersection, is due to be complete in August 2025, Joe Deering, the assistant chief engineer for TDOT Region 2, said.

I-75 will be widened to five lanes both directions, and “the heart of the interchange,” the ramps joining I-75 and I-24, will be widened from one lane to three lanes.

Moore Road will get a two-lane exit ramp for heavy in-town traffic that exits there for East Brainerd. Ramps and turning lanes along Moore Road, North and South Terrace and McBrien Road in East Ridge will enjoy a general widening, straightening and expansion.

Phase two will cost $161 million, bringing the project total to $300 million.

“It’s going to be congested. I’m just going to tell you that,” said Mr. Deering. “We ask that you pay attention as you go through these work zones,” he said.

In phase 2, TDOT will move toward its design-build project delivery method, which combines all or some parts of the design and construction items, including permits and utilities, into a single contract. This method protects the project from susceptible delays and from skyrocketing costs due to inflation as months and years go by. TDOT will finalize phase two designs this year and then begin construction.

A bridge on I-75 near East Brainerd Road over the CSX railroad will be raised 30 inches to comply with changing railroad regulations.

Also, TDOT is working to replace the exit ramp at Market Street to service Broad Street and Williams Street as well with a 1.6-mile frontage road. The project is 77 percent complete.

It is due to be finished by August.

Police Blotter: Suspicious Vehicle Has 3 License Plates Inside; Man Takes Picture Of Woman Checking Door Handles In Parking Lot
  • Breaking News
  • 1/10/2023
Red Wolves Sign Guatemalan Goalkeeper
  • Sports
  • 1/10/2023
McNally Re-Elected Lt. Governor And Speaker Of The Senate
  • Breaking News
  • 1/10/2023
City Council Sends STVR Measure To Committee, Though Sticky Issues Remain
  • Breaking News
  • 1/10/2023
Tammy Colvin To Serve As Interim Dayton City Manager
  • Breaking News
  • 1/10/2023
Business, Civic Leader Jim Sattler Dies At 78
  • Breaking News
  • 1/10/2023
Police Blotter: Suspicious Vehicle Has 3 License Plates Inside; Man Takes Picture Of Woman Checking Door Handles In Parking Lot
  • 1/10/2023

Police responded to a suspicious vehicle on N. Crest Road. A black VW Passat was in the road with two flat front tires. The officer was familiar with the car and had placed a notice of tow on ... more

McNally Re-Elected Lt. Governor And Speaker Of The Senate
  • 1/10/2023

The State Senate on Tuesday re-elected Lt. Governor Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) for a fourth term as Speaker of the Senate. Senators met at noon on the first organizational day of the 113th General ... more

Tammy Colvin To Serve As Interim Dayton City Manager
  • 1/10/2023

Tammy Colvin, administrative assistant to the city manager of Dayton, was moved up as interim city manager at Monday night's Dayton City Council meeting. Mayor Hurley Marsh told the audience ... more

Business, Civic Leader Jim Sattler Dies At 78
  • 1/10/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 1/10/2023
Final Phase Of $300 Million I-24/I-75 Intersection Improvement Is Underway
  • 1/10/2023
Person Loses Around $17,000 Due To Identity Theft - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 1/10/2023
Signal Mountain Looking Into Getting Bigger Portion Of Sales Tax
  • 1/10/2023
Chattanooga Needs To Do Better For Its Firefighters - And Response
  • 1/9/2023
Speed Breakers Needed On Georgia Avenue
  • 1/9/2023
Roy Exum: He Prayed On Live TV
  • 1/7/2023
Questions For Rep. Fleischmann - And Response (2)
  • 1/6/2023
Progressives Live In A World Of Alternate Reality - And Response
  • 1/6/2023
Red Wolves Sign Guatemalan Goalkeeper
  • 1/10/2023
Berry, Tebow, Richt Among 2023 College Hall Of Fame Honorees
  • 1/10/2023
Dan Fleser: Both Vol Basketball Teams Have Hot Conference Start
  • 1/9/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 1/31/2023
UTC's Stephens Earns Another Player Of The Week Honor
  • 1/9/2023
Kiwanis Club Of Chattanooga Honors Peter T. Cooper With 2022 Distinguished Service Award
  • 1/10/2023
Life With Ferris: Billy Aiken Works Tirelessly For His Community
  • 1/9/2023
Jerry Summers: Lookout Mountain Dilemma?
  • 1/9/2023
Chattanooga Airport Features New Art Installation On Loan From The Houston Museum Of Decorative Arts
  • 1/10/2023
Free Entrance To Point Park Jan. 16 In Celebration Of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
  • 1/10/2023
String Theory At The Hunter To Welcome Kenari Quartet
  • 1/6/2023
ETSU Chorale Has Concert Jan. 13
  • 1/6/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Pet Peeves
  • 1/6/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Good Ol' Boy
  • 1/10/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 1/5/2023
Chattanooga Needs To Do Better For Its Firefighters - And Response
  • 1/9/2023
Speed Breakers Needed On Georgia Avenue
  • 1/9/2023
Roy Exum: He Prayed On Live TV
  • 1/7/2023
7 Brew Brings First Drive-Thru Coffee Location To Hixson
  • 1/7/2023
George's Hamburgers Were The Best
  • 1/6/2023
Fountainhead Taproom Adds Restaurant
  • 1/5/2023
TVA Retiring Cumberland, Continues Transition To Clean Energy Future
  • 1/10/2023
Unum Appoints Valoria Armstrong Chief Global Inclusion And Diversity Officer
  • 1/9/2023
Bradley County Trustee’s Office Receives Positive Audit
  • 1/10/2023
Christian Hempell Named President And COO Of Patriot Family Homes
  • 1/10/2023
Planning Panel Allows 5-Story Building As Part Of Planned Southside Gardens
  • 1/9/2023
Planning Commission Recommends Denial For 74 Townhomes Near Morris Hill Road
  • 1/9/2023
UTC's Urban Vision Initiative Moves Past Boot Camp, Closer To Goal Of Empowering Successful Entrepreneurs
  • 1/9/2023
Claudia Hernandez Receives DAR Classroom Grant
  • 1/9/2023
Bryan College Announces The Speakers Of Bryan
  • 1/9/2023
University Surgical Associates Adds Katie Duffy To Leadership Team As COO
  • 1/10/2023
GNTC Graduate Beats Breast Cancer, Becomes Mammography Tech
  • 1/9/2023
The Rec Project Seeks Volunteers For Meal Train Providing Food For Area Kids
  • 1/9/2023
John Shearer: Finding Georgia Football Graves Amid Harriet Greve Search
  • 1/10/2023
Linda Mines Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association Tuesday
  • 1/4/2023
John Shearer: Remembering Chattanooga At Dawn Of New Year 50 Years Ago
  • 1/2/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Full Moon
  • 1/7/2023
2023 Sandhill Crane Festival Set For Jan. 14-15
  • 1/6/2023
Tennessee National Guard Rescues Hikers On Appalachian Trail
  • 1/3/2023
Serengeti 3D Comes To IMAX Friday
  • 1/10/2023
Springtime In Yosemite – A Wonderful Time To Discover The Park
  • 1/3/2023
John Shearer: A Basketball Travel Trip
  • 12/23/2022
Bob Tamasy: Prayer Not Only For Crisis Management
  • 1/9/2023
"Hope" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 1/4/2023
Lounelle Draper To Kick Off 2023 SCWN Marketplace Luncheon Jan. 26
  • 1/4/2023
Kathleen Hale Penney
  • 1/10/2023
James Foster Sattler
  • 1/10/2023
Bette Rowe Ray Hunt
  • 1/10/2023
Broome, Linda Darlene (LaFayette)
  • 1/10/2023
Baker, Alice Warren (Dalton)
  • 1/10/2023
Morrison, James Kinzel "Ken" (Dalton)
  • 1/10/2023