Lookout Mountain, Tn., Dealing With Dogs Running At Large, Owners Not Poop Scooping

How the town deals with dogs on public spaces in Lookout Mountain, Tennessee was discussed at the first commission meeting of 2023. It was prompted by several recent encounters that a resident had with an owner allowing his dog to run off-leash at both The Commons and the playground.

Carter Parham and his wife, walking their own dog on a leash, said they were jumped on by a dog running loose at The Commons. Later the same dog was running free on the playground. This time Mr. Parham said he feared for the safety of his granddaughter and called the police.

He came to the commission meeting asking for the existing laws to be enforced as they are written.

The town has a “control law,” not a leash law. The ordinance says that dogs cannot run off-leash except for where they live. Mr. Parham said for the most part he believes the dog ordinance is ignored with people saying that “everybody does it.” That does not make it okay, he said. The town’s liability could be great if a child is injured, he said.

Scott Shell, director of parks and playgrounds on the mountain, said another problem he sees is that owners do not clean up after their dogs and kids step in it while playing in the parks. The dogs are not to blame, said Commissioner of Fire and Police Jim Bentley, it is the owners who are responsible. A few bad owners are causing problems for everybody else. He said that the police are not expected to be dog catchers, but there is a need to enforce the laws, and told Police Chief Duane Schermerhorn to write tickets if dogs are not on a leash at The Commons. Signs there actually state that only service dogs are allowed so even those on a leash are in violation of the ordinance. But the commissioners are not opposed to people bringing their dogs if they are under control and leashed.

Mayor Walker Jones asked for signs to be changed and put at all entrances to The Commons to specify that dogs must be on a leash and that owners are responsible for cleaning up after them. The town will also install dog waste stations. Tickets will be given for violations.

Hamilton County Commissioner Joe Graham, who represents Lookout Mountain, Tn., told the commissioners that a dog park is in the works at the foot of the mountain on 40th Street using ARPA funds. It will be part of a larger development with tennis, pickleball and basketball courts.

The parks and recreation department is also looking at the possibility of adding batting cages. Commissioner of Parks and Recreation Joe Hailey is researching costs and locations that could be used.

The town’s new fire engine is expected to be delivered in the next few weeks, said Commissioner Bentley. It was ordered in February 2021 but problems during the COVID pandemic caused a nearly two-year delay in receiving it. Jennifer Waycaster, the town’s certified municipal officer, said that a $49,000 payment was made in December for equipment that will be used on the fire truck. Approval was given to declare the fire engine that is being replaced as surplus. It will be sold contingent upon the delivery of the new one. An old speed trailer used by the police department was also declared as surplus and will be sold.

Chief Schermerhorn said the police/fire department has been receiving requests for first aid and CPR classes. He attributed the interest to the recent NFL incident. When dates have been set, they will be put on the town’s website and Facebook page. A second class is expected to be held in the spring or summer.

Commissioner Bentley said that a meeting has been scheduled with officials from CARTA to discuss sharing a portion of Incline ticket sales with Lookout Mountain, Tn.

In the monthly financial report, Ms. Waycaster said that another expenditure in December was the purchase of a new truck for the public works department at the cost of $56,000. During the month, donations were made to the town in the amount of $1,000 for a new computer, $100 for the beautification fund and $750 evenly divided between the town’s medics, and the police and fire departments.

January updates from Karen Leavengood, commissioner of education, said the upcoming winter/spring semester will be busy with events such as Lions Day. An interactive Raptors program will also return to the school, where students will get first hand experience with the live birds and learning will then be integrated throughout all the curriculum. Later this spring, she said there will be a community-wide celebration for LMS being named a National Blue Ribbon School. The fundraiser, Night Out for Lookout, will be on Saturday, March 25. The commissioner thanked the community for their generous year-end donations to the school’s annual fund. She said the fiscal year runs until June 30 so there is still time to support LMS financially.

Most brush piles have been cleared and leaves been picked up, said Public Works Commissioner William Valadez. Although there was just a small amount of snow during the recent freezing weather, a lot of street salt was used to keep the roads open. Now more salt is being ordered in case there are other icy road conditions, he said.

Commissioner Valadez said he has been receiving complaints about cars that are eyesores being parked across the street from the public works yard. He said Lookout Mountain Service Station works on cars and, because of limited space, they are parked on Scenic Highway. Chief Schermerhorn said police routinely hear the same complaints. Those cars are left parked a long time because some people never return to pick them up, he said. Because they are on the town’s right-of-way, the police can and do remove them from time to time.

Mayor Walker Jones reported that a blood drive will be held on January 26, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. With both the Tennessee and Georgia towns participating, it is hoped that all 25 time slots will be filled. Signing up can be done online with a link on Facebook. The mayor also said that the town’s cell phone tower leases will be reviewed to determine if the antennae fees being paid are what they should be. Mayor Jones also will be investigating the possibility of the town receiving more state income tax. The Tennessee Municipal League is leading an initiative to include an additional one percent in the amount of sales taxes that the state shares with municipalities. This would mean Lookout Mountain, Tn. could get about $38,000 more in sales taxes each year.

Town Manager Brooke Pippenger told the commissioner that website developer Revize will be redesigning the town’s website. There will be options available to send notifications and for making online payments.

The next meeting of the Lookout Mountain commission will be Valentine Day, February 14 at 5:00 p.m.