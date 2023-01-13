Rep. Travis To Serve On The Agriculture And Natural Resources And Health Committees

District 31 State Rep. Ron Travis (R-Dayton) was sworn in for his sixth term at the 113th Session of the Tennessee House of Representatives.His wife Laura accompanied him for the opening session.In this session, Rep. Travis will serve on the Agriculture and Natural Resources and Health Committees.He represents all of Rhea, Bledsoe, Sequatchie and Van Buren Counties. Van Buren was added during the past year after the 2020 Census.Rep. Travis and Laura have two daughters, Rachel Travis and Jessica Shannon; and four grandchildren Alley Shannon, Becham Shannon, Scout Shannon and Hadley Jane Travis.He has a farm just outside the Dayton city Limits.Rep.Travis is the chief executive officer of the Insurors of Tennessee.