Nashville Group That Provides Free Showers For Homeless Hopes To Launch In Chattanooga

  • Friday, January 13, 2023

ShowerUp, a Nashville-based, non-profit organization providing mobile showers and personal care to those experiencing homelessness, is hoping to launch a program in Chattanooga.

The group will hold a special Preview Event in Chattanooga. The Preview Event is the first step in establishing a full-time permanent ShowerUp presence in Chattanooga to serve the community year-round, it was stated.

This Preview Event is open to anyone who would like to see the mobile shower unit, learn more about ShowerUp, and see the impact that shower availability can have for those who are in need. Because ShowerUp relies on donations, volunteers, and collaboration with other groups serving the community, all are invited come to the Preview Event. They will also be providing showers during the Preview Event.

On Saturday, Jan. 21, from 12-3 p.m., ShowerUp will bring one of their mobile shower units from Nashville to Chattanooga to provide hot, clean, private showers for those experiencing homelessness and anyone in need. They will set up at the 12th and Peeple’s camp. Each person who would like a shower will be provided with a clean towel, shower toiletry kit, new socks, and new underwear.

ShowerUp hopes to raise the money needed to launch full time service in Chattanooga this spring. Because ShowerUp provides mobile showers, they are able to go to various locations around the community to serve. They also plan to provide outreach during evenings and weekends so that those who work but are still unhoused can have access to showers.

ShowerUp Executive Director Paul Schmitz, said, “We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to get a clean, private, hot shower. We have seen the difference that it can make in someone’s life. Something as simple as a shower can be the starting point for relationship. It’s our goal to build relationships with those we interact with so that they can be reminded that there is a community around them that loves them and cares for them. A shower can elevate dignity and ignite hope in someone’s life. Ultimately, it can serve as a reminder that God loves them and that they matter.”

He said the Preview Event will also start their fundraising campaign. ShowerUp needs $193,000 to launch and provide most of the first year’s support for ShowerUp Chattanooga, he stated.

ShowerUp is funded by individuals, families, churches, businesses, and some private sector grants. ShowerUp is a 501c3 charitable nonprofit. Donations can be made on their website at www.ShowerUp.org.

ShowerUp began in Nashville in 2016 and has additional locations in Chicago, Huntsville, Wichita, and Hartford, Conn. Chattanooga would be ShowerUp’s sixth city where they have outreach. In 2022, they provided their 25,000th shower, utilized over 3,000 volunteers, and collaborated with over 30 other nonprofits and groups serving those experiencing homelessness.

 

