East Ridge Drawing Up Plans For New Animal Shelter

At the first meeting in 2023, the East Ridge City Council was updated on projects that the city will be starting and/or completing this year. Interim City Manager Scott Miller said that Requests for Qualifications for an architect to design the city’s new animal shelter have been requested and are due to be received around Feb. 2. The council voted to amend language in the animal control ordinance that will give the ability to move animals to other more appropriate facilities. And two donations have been made to the shelter, one for $1,500 an the other for $1,000.

The Request for Proposal to build a boardwalk and pier at a small lake in Camp Jordan Park is also due around the first of February. The city manager has met with Tally Construction and ASA Engineering about the status of the multi-modal path being built along Ringgold Road. He said it is going slowly and that the weather is causing some of the delays. The construction is about 65 percent complete on the south side of the road and the north side will not be started until the first side is complete, which is expected to be late spring or early summer.

The council passed a resolution to pay up to $876,829 for around one-half acre of property needed for right-of-way, before construction can begin on the entrance road for the development around the Red Wolves stadium. ORC, a company specializing in land acquisitions, will conduct negotiations with the property owners on behalf of the city. The road will be four lanes wide coming off Ringgold Road with a grassy median interrupted with turn lanes. It will transition to three lanes and then narrow to two at the entrance to the development. Engineers recommend four lanes to move the large number of vehicles that will be leaving events.

Private development is also underway in the city. The council gave final approval for rezoning two properties, both from R-1 Residential District to R-3 Apartment District. Lots 664, 678 and 691 Layfield Road will be the site of 6-10 units, and the 6000 block of Graston Avenue will hold three three-story buildings. This property is located in a flood zone so it will require building an underground retention pond underneath fill dirt that will be brought in to elevate it. Signs will be posted to restrict construction traffic to Graston and will limit the tonnage trucks can carry. During the permitting process for this project, the builder will have to agree to make repairs to any roads damaged, by the construction vehicles. And the builder will agree to regularly clean out the underground retention pond to prevent flooding in the future.

Property at 1007 Spring Creek Road has always been used as office space. During a recent sale it was discovered that the property had been assigned the wrong zoning. On Thursday night the location was changed from the old R-1 Residential zone to O-1 Office Zone which now conforms to its use.

The council will enter into an agreement with the developer of a residential neighborhood, Hummingbird Village, near Dharma Loop and adjacent to Camp Jordan. The developer will be allowed to build a pathway from the neighborhood into the park, which will give pedestrian access. The homeowners association will be responsible for the cost associated with construction, maintenance and upkeep of the path. The agreement will be revocable, said City Attorney Mark Litchford, if all the conditions are not met.

Public Entity Partners has given a grant to East Ridge to add surveillance cameras at Camp Jordan, specifically to monitor activity at the baseball and softball side of the park. The grant for $8,000 will require that the city contributes 50 percent. The donation of a body armor vest from the Code Enforcement Officer Safety Foundation was also accepted. The gift, worth $700, will be used by the city’s codes enforcement officer.

The mayor was given the authority to contract with the law firm Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis to continue using Nicole Watson as a lobbyist for East Ridge, which she has been doing for around five years. “She is a good asset for us at the state level,” said Mayor Brian Williams.

Police Chief Clint Uselton told the council that Ford Motor company cancelled an order for eight SUVs that the city placed in July 2022. After new bids were submitted the cost of the vehicles had increased by $3,135 each. The council voted to approve the additional $25,000 in order to get the cars. With the increase, each car costs $45,974. The total cost of the eight SUVs is now $367,792.

After these eight were originally ordered, a police interceptor was wrecked and totaled by the insurance company. By the time police knew an additional SUV was needed, Ford had ended production for the year. The only car that was available is a 2023 Interceptor SUV Hybrid to replace the one that was wrecked. Including the $11,650 coming from insurance, the total cost of this SUV will be over $49,000.

Appointments were made and approved to fill vacancies in several boards in East Ridge. Carnell Storie and Josh Walker were appointed to the East Ridge Beer Board. Linda Henson, Carolyn Tucker and Marilyn Lowrey were named to the Library Board and Council Member Aundie Witt was appointed to serve on the East Ridge Planning Commission.