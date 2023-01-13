Latest Headlines

East Ridge Drawing Up Plans For New Animal Shelter

  • Friday, January 13, 2023
  • Gail Perry

At the first meeting in 2023, the East Ridge City Council was updated on projects that the city will be starting and/or completing this year. Interim City Manager Scott Miller said that Requests for Qualifications for an architect to design the city’s new animal shelter have been requested and are due to be received around Feb. 2. The council voted to amend language in the animal control ordinance that will give the ability to move animals to other more appropriate facilities. And two donations have been made to the shelter, one for $1,500 an the other for $1,000.

The Request for Proposal to build a boardwalk and pier at a small lake in Camp Jordan Park is also due around the first of February. The city manager has met with Tally Construction and ASA Engineering about the status of the multi-modal path being built along Ringgold Road. He said it is going slowly and that the weather is causing some of the delays. The construction is about 65 percent complete on the south side of the road and the north side will not be started until the first side is complete, which is expected to be late spring or early summer.

The council passed a resolution to pay up to $876,829 for around one-half acre of property needed for right-of-way, before construction can begin on the entrance road for the development around the Red Wolves stadium. ORC, a company specializing in land acquisitions, will conduct negotiations with the property owners on behalf of the city. The road will be four lanes wide coming off Ringgold Road with a grassy median interrupted with turn lanes. It will transition to three lanes and then narrow to two at the entrance to the development. Engineers recommend four lanes to move the large number of vehicles that will be leaving events.

Private development is also underway in the city. The council gave final approval  for rezoning two properties, both from R-1 Residential District to R-3 Apartment District. Lots 664, 678 and 691 Layfield Road will be the site of 6-10 units, and the 6000 block of Graston Avenue will hold three three-story buildings. This property is located in a flood zone so it will require building an underground retention pond underneath fill dirt that will be brought in to elevate it. Signs will be posted to restrict construction traffic to Graston and will limit the tonnage trucks can carry. During the permitting process for this project, the builder will have to agree to make repairs to any roads damaged, by the construction vehicles. And the builder will agree to regularly clean out the underground retention pond to prevent flooding in the future.

Property at 1007 Spring Creek Road has always been used as office space. During a recent sale it was discovered that the property had been assigned the wrong zoning. On Thursday night the location was changed from the old R-1 Residential zone to O-1 Office Zone which now conforms to its use.

The council will enter into an agreement with the developer of a residential neighborhood, Hummingbird Village, near Dharma Loop and adjacent to Camp Jordan. The developer will be allowed to build a pathway from the neighborhood into the park, which will give pedestrian access. The homeowners association will be responsible for the cost associated with construction, maintenance and upkeep of the path. The agreement will be revocable, said City Attorney Mark Litchford, if all the conditions are not met.

Public Entity Partners has given a grant to East Ridge to add surveillance cameras at Camp Jordan, specifically to monitor activity at the baseball and softball side of the park. The grant for $8,000 will require that the city contributes 50 percent. The donation of a body armor vest from the Code Enforcement Officer Safety Foundation was also accepted. The gift, worth $700, will be used by the city’s codes enforcement officer.

The mayor was given the authority to contract with the law firm Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis to continue using Nicole Watson as a lobbyist for East Ridge, which she has been doing for around five years. “She is a good asset for us at the state level,” said Mayor Brian Williams. 

Police Chief Clint Uselton told the council that Ford Motor company cancelled an order for eight SUVs that the city placed in July 2022. After new bids were submitted the cost of the vehicles had increased by $3,135 each. The council voted to approve the additional $25,000 in order to get the cars. With the increase, each car costs $45,974. The total cost of the eight SUVs is now $367,792.

After these eight were originally ordered, a police interceptor was wrecked and totaled by the insurance company. By the time police knew an additional SUV was needed, Ford had ended production for the year. The only car that was available is a 2023 Interceptor SUV Hybrid to replace the one that was wrecked. Including the $11,650 coming from insurance, the total cost of this SUV will be over $49,000.

Appointments were made and approved to fill vacancies in several boards in East Ridge. Carnell Storie and Josh Walker were appointed to the East Ridge Beer Board. Linda Henson, Carolyn Tucker and Marilyn Lowrey were named to the Library Board and Council Member Aundie Witt was appointed to serve on the East Ridge Planning Commission.

 

Latest Headlines
Flat Top Freddie's Picks
  • Sports
  • 1/13/2023
Est Ridge Runs Past Red Bank As Smith Scores 31
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/13/2023
East Ridge Drawing Up Plans For New Animal Shelter
  • Breaking News
  • 1/13/2023
Tyner Turns Back Chattanooga Prep, 70-50
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/13/2023
BASKETBALL ROUND-Up: Thursday, January 12th
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/13/2023
Cleveland's Lauren Hurst Named Tennessee Gatorade Volleyball Player Of The Year
Cleveland's Lauren Hurst Named Tennessee Gatorade Volleyball Player Of The Year
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/13/2023
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/14/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AINSWORTH, JOHN ZACHARY 2620 BOYCE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION ... more

East Ridge Drawing Up Plans For New Animal Shelter
  • 1/13/2023

At the first meeting in 2023, the East Ridge City Council was updated on projects that the city will be starting and/or completing this year. Interim City Manager Scott Miller said that Requests ... more

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 1/13/2023

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Vice-Chairwoman Dotley). III. Special Presentation. ... more

Breaking News
ServPro Driver Who Caused I-75 Fatality Found Guilty By Whitfield County Jury
ServPro Driver Who Caused I-75 Fatality Found Guilty By Whitfield County Jury
  • 1/13/2023
4,000 Jonquils Set To Enliven Joe Wilson Park On Lookout Mountain
  • 1/13/2023
Police Blotter: Man Grabs 2 Cases Of Bud Light; Stolen Presents Found On 35th Street
  • 1/13/2023
Bruce Wayne Sutton Facing Federal Charges As Meth Dealer
Bruce Wayne Sutton Facing Federal Charges As Meth Dealer
  • 1/13/2023
AUDIO: Senator Marsha Blackburn Is Interviewed On WCLE
  • 1/13/2023
Opinion
A Curious Choice For UTC MLK Day Keynote Speaker - And Response (2)
  • 1/12/2023
Bobby Wood Was A Rock Of Civility
  • 1/12/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 1/13/2023
Laboratories Of Democracy
  • 1/12/2023
Bobby Wood Served With Honor And Distinction
  • 1/12/2023
Sports
UTC Women Host Mercer In White Out Game
  • 1/13/2023
UTC Men At Samford Saturday
  • 1/13/2023
Lady Vols Stay Perfect In SEC With Road Win Over Texas A&M
  • 1/13/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 1/31/2023
Flat Top Freddie's Picks
  • 1/13/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Sports, Buildings, And Restaurants In The News
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Sports, Buildings, And Restaurants In The News
  • 1/13/2023
2 New Exhibitions On View At The Hunter Museum Jan. 6 Through May 1
  • 1/13/2023
Jerry Summers: Whose Ox Is Being Gored?
Jerry Summers: Whose Ox Is Being Gored?
  • 1/12/2023
County GOP To Hold Reorganization Meeting On Feb. 4
  • 1/13/2023
Greater Chattanooga Colon Cancer Foundation’s 11th Annual Rump Run Is March 25
  • 1/13/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 1/13/2023
Lookout Wild Film Festival Gets Underway With Topics Ranging From Bats And Longhorn Sheep To Rural India Skatepark
  • 1/13/2023
Best Of Grizzard: Jaycees
Best Of Grizzard: Jaycees
  • 1/13/2023
Barnett & Company Masterworks Concert Is Tchaikovsky Symphony 5 Jan. 19
  • 1/13/2023
Lee University Presidential Concert Series To Present Piano Faculty Performance
  • 1/12/2023
Opinion
A Curious Choice For UTC MLK Day Keynote Speaker - And Response (2)
  • 1/12/2023
Bobby Wood Was A Rock Of Civility
  • 1/12/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 1/13/2023
Dining
7 Brew Brings First Drive-Thru Coffee Location To Hixson
  • 1/7/2023
George's Hamburgers Were The Best
George's Hamburgers Were The Best
  • 1/6/2023
Fountainhead Taproom Adds Restaurant
Fountainhead Taproom Adds Restaurant
  • 1/5/2023
Business
December State Revenues Exceed Budgeted Amount By $217.2 Million
  • 1/13/2023
Catoosa County Chamber Of Commerce Has Annual Meeting Brunch
  • 1/12/2023
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 1/13/2023
Real Estate
Urban Story Ventures Closes On Former Macy’s, Attracts Multifamily Developer
Urban Story Ventures Closes On Former Macy’s, Attracts Multifamily Developer
  • 1/12/2023
Steven Sharpe: December 2022 Housing Market Statistics
  • 1/12/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Jan. 5-11
  • 1/12/2023
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
Lee University To Honor, Celebrate MLK Jr. With Week Of Activities
Lee University To Honor, Celebrate MLK Jr. With Week Of Activities
  • 1/13/2023
Ferguson Joins GNTC Board Of Directors
Ferguson Joins GNTC Board Of Directors
  • 1/13/2023
Lee University’s School Of Music To Present Authentic Artists Workshops
Lee University’s School Of Music To Present Authentic Artists Workshops
  • 1/13/2023
Living Well
LIFE FORCE Becomes First Air Medical Transport Provider In Tennessee To Offer High Flow Oxygen Therapy Capabilities
LIFE FORCE Becomes First Air Medical Transport Provider In Tennessee To Offer High Flow Oxygen Therapy Capabilities
  • 1/12/2023
Welcome Home Of Chattanooga Launches New End-of-Life Support Program
Welcome Home Of Chattanooga Launches New End-of-Life Support Program
  • 1/11/2023
Morning Pointe Senior Living Completes 25,000 Touches Campaign With Almost 30K Interactions
  • 1/11/2023
Memories
We Learned A Lot From Miss Raye Spinks At The Colville Street School
  • 1/13/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Bobby Wood
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Bobby Wood
  • 1/12/2023
John Shearer: Finding Georgia Football Graves Amid Harriet Greve Search
  • 1/10/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Idaho
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Idaho
  • 1/13/2023
TFWC Concludes First 2023 Meeting In Dyersburg
  • 1/13/2023
Chattanooga's First Outdoor Pickleball Courts Coming In Spring
  • 1/11/2023
Travel
Serengeti 3D Comes To IMAX Friday
  • 1/10/2023
Springtime In Yosemite – A Wonderful Time To Discover The Park
  • 1/3/2023
John Shearer: A Basketball Travel Trip
  • 12/23/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: What To Do With Eternity In Our Hearts
Bob Tamasy: What To Do With Eternity In Our Hearts
  • 1/12/2023
Former Chattanoogan Robin Hood's New Book Is On Diocese Of Nashville
Former Chattanoogan Robin Hood's New Book Is On Diocese Of Nashville
  • 1/12/2023
"Help Finding My Way" Is Sermon Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 1/11/2023
Obituaries
Nancy Brock Sawyer
Nancy Brock Sawyer
  • 1/13/2023
Adam “Sam” Chauncey, Sr.
  • 1/13/2023
Alvin Eugene “Gene” Roberts
Alvin Eugene “Gene” Roberts
  • 1/13/2023
Area Obituaries
Dixon, Dorothy Mae Withrow (Cleveland)
Dixon, Dorothy Mae Withrow (Cleveland)
  • 1/13/2023
Henson, Jeff Stephen (Cleveland)
Henson, Jeff Stephen (Cleveland)
  • 1/13/2023
Maynard, Peggy Ann (Dalton)
  • 1/13/2023