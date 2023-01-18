Person Injured In House Fire Early Wednesday Morning

Previous Next

Chattanooga firefighters worked an overnight house fire that sent one person to the hospital.

Just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Blue Shift companies responded to a home in the 700 block of West Henderson Drive after 911 received reports from neighbors about smoke coming from the residence.

One occupant made it out of the burning structure prior to the CFD’s arrival. That individual was transported to the hospital for an injury from falling, along with smoke inhalation.

Crews had flames showing on the front of the house upon arrival and firefighting operations were launched. Efforts were slowed by the amount of contents in the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.