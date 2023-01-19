Police Blotter: Woman Thinks Brother Stole Her ID Documents; Door Dash Driver Says 12-Year-Old Stole Her Car

A woman on E. 28th Street called police and said her identification documents had been stolen out of her apartment. She said her birth certificate, her license, and her Social Security card were stolen a few weeks ago, but couldn’t give an exact date or time of when this occurred. The woman said she believes her brother took them because he is the only person who has access to her apartment. She also said her brother has been in jail for over a month. The woman then said about a month ago some paint and a bicycle were also stolen from her apartment and once again she couldn’t give an exact date or time of when this occurred. She believes her brother stole these items as well. The woman said she has replaced her Social Security card and license.

* * *

A man on Sunset Strip told police he received a call from a collection agency. The caller told him that he owes $6,195 to Verizon. He has never had an account with Verizon and has never dealt with Verizon. The collection agency told him he needs to file a police report and file a fraud report with Verizon. The man had no other information. He hasn’t contacted the credit bureaus and doesn’t know if this account is on his credit record. Police provided him with the phone number to Equifax and suggested that he contact them, place a freeze on his credit and pull a copy of his record and dispute anything on it that is not his.

* * *

An officer saw a white truck traveling east on E. 23rd Street with an expired tag from August, 2022. The officer conducted a traffic stop and spoke with the driver. He said he is currently on disability and cannot afford to renew his registration for his vehicle. The officer ran the driver’s information to verify that he had no active warrants for his arrest. He was given a verbal warning and told him he needed to get his registration updated on his vehicle in order to drive it.

* * *

Police saw a woman dumpster diving at Sweet Melissa’s Billiards at 1966 Northpoint Blvd. She was trespassed from the property in accordance with the wishes of management.

* * *

A man on N. Bishop Drive said his neighbors were arguing earlier and he overheard them saying they were going to set someone’s car on fire. He didn’t know which car they were talking about but assumed it was his friend’s car. The man said he was uncomfortable after over hearing the comments. He didn’t know his neighbor’s name, nor could he confirm if it was his neighbor making the comments as he was inside his residence when the comments were made.

* * *

An anonymous person on E. Brainerd Road told police there was a bunch of slamming and loud arguing happening from the apartment below. Police knocked on the door of the mentioned apartment numerous times, as well as announced that it was police, but were unsuccessful with speaking with anyone in the apartment. The officer heard no arguing or any signs that indicated that someone was in danger. Police then spoke with another person outside and he said that he heard lots of stomping/banging, but didn't hear anything other than that.

* * *

Police responded to a well-being check on Gateway Avenue. Upon arrival, police spoke with the complainant, who said he wanted police to check on his brother because he has not heard from him in two days. The man said his brother’s phone could be heard from inside the apartment but no one came to the door. Police raised Chattanooga Fire who made entry via key. Police checked the inside of the apartment and there was no one inside. A neighbor had last seen the man’s brother leaving the apartments the day before about 10 a.m.

* * *

A woman on West Avenue, a Door Dash driver, said she parked her vehicle, a silver Mitsubishi SUV, to make her delivery. The woman said she left the vehicle running with the keys inside and the driver door open. As she was returning to her car, she saw a very young black male, who she believed to be approximately 12 years old, wearing dark pants, a dark jacket and a red hat, get into the driver seat of her vehicle. The woman said she ran to her car in an attempt to pull the unknown boy from the driver seat, however he was able to close the door and drive off before she could stop him. She said he went north on West Avenue and then east on E. 37th Street. The woman said there was no weapon displayed and the vehicle was not taken by force from her. She did want to prosecute for the theft of her vehicle. She valued her vehicle at $17,000 and said it had a roof rack and two rear bumper stickers resembling "sticky notes." The SUV was entered into NCIC as stolen. Officers later received a call of a suspicious vehicle on Tanner Avenue. The officer located the Mitsubishi Outlander, locked and without keys. The owner arrived on scene and requested a tow by PD. A-1 arrived and towed the vehicle.