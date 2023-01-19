Locomotives, 1 Box Car Remain From Collegedale Train Derailment

Collegedale Mayor Morty Lloyd, in an update on the derailed Norfolk Southern train, said the rail company has moved quickly and now only one box car remains to be cut apart and removed.

But in order to remove the locomotives, additional dirt and rock will have to be brought in to support the crane and the locomotives as they are lifted onto the track in order to get them out of Collegedale.

Purchases that will benefit the Collegedale Police Department were approved by the commission. The city will be getting three new Dodge Durango SUVs and one Ford F-150 truck, for the police department. Four Motorola radios for the new vehicles will cost $29,999, which were included in this year’s budget. The old vehicles and radios will be declared as surplus and can be sold or disposed of.

A contract for investigation software with CLEAR was also approved for the police department. The software, with a monthly cost of $410 for the first year, will increase to $452 by the third year of the contract when it expires. At that time it will be re-evaluated before renewing. This subscription will provide the police department with the most updated criminal records and real time booking information.

Increasing safety for the Collegedale Municipal Airport, Director of Operations Ryan Byford has procured a grant from TDOT for purchasing easements of property at the ends of both runways. Mayor Lloyd said that during take offs, planes come close to the trees, which is a significant hazard, so this needs to happen. Once the easements are acquired the city will not own the property but will have the right to remove hazardous trees.

The appraised value of the property is $34,785. The city will not negotiate directly with the owners because it would be a conflict of interest. Negotiations will be handled by a land agent on behalf of Collegedale. Using the appraised value with the 95/5 percent grant, Collegedale will be responsible for just five percent, or $1,740. The city plans to pay for the easements up front and will wait to be reimbursed the 95 percent by the state. The commission gave approval so the process can begin.

Appointments of commissioners to various boards were made. Mayor Lloyd made the motions to reappoint Vice Mayor Tim Johnson to serve on the Planning Commission, Commissioner Debbie Baker to be on the Parks and Recreation Board and Commissioner Katie Lamb to serve on the Library Board. All nominations were approved unanimously.

Finance Manager Michelle Toro gave the December financial report saying it was a good one. She said at 50 percent through the year, the city has received 45 percent of budgeted revenue and made 48-49 percent of expenditures. That puts the city right where it should be, she said. Revenue numbers will jump in January and March when most property taxes are paid. No state income tax was budgeted because the Hall tax has been phased out, however the city received $20,000 in state income tax that was carried over from last year.

The mayor thanked the parks and recreation department for the successful Christmas celebration. His suggestion is to “ramp it up this year,” with a bigger and better tree. The commissioners approved giving Collegedale Tomorrow Foundation $1,800 for planting the largest live Christmas tree that they can at The Commons. A permanent tree can be used year after year as it continues to grow, he said.

