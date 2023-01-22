Police Blotter: Man Scammed Of $820 For Missing Jury Duty By "Chief Bernard"; Man Threatens Employees At Speedway

A man on Market Street told police he received a call from "Chief Ron Bernard" of the Hamilton County Processing Division. He said the man provided him with a badge #3116. "Chief Bernard" informed him he had missed jury duty and was now facing federal indictment and he could avoid jail by paying the following fees: For count #1 $892.53, for count #2 $1,200.11, and for count #3 $1,866.61. The man said he was unable to pay this amount so "Chief Bernard" said he would speak with the "judge" and see if he could get the charges reduced. "Chief Bernard" was able to reduce the amount to $820. He said he was instructed to go to CVS and purchase Green Dot Money Packs and transfer the funds to them. The man said he went to CVS on Lee Highway and transferred $820 onto Green Dot Money Packs and transferred them over to "Chief Bernard." He gave police the number "Chief Bernard" used to call him. Ron Bernard works at the Sheriff's Office, but was not in any way involved in this scam.



* * *

A woman on Wilson Street told police a verbal disorder had occurred between her and another (second) woman. She said a third woman had come into her residence saying that she was being followed, and shortly after, the second woman and two other women began banging on her door. She said once the second woman was aware that she was calling police, she left the scene. The woman wanted the third woman to leave the residence for the night to avoid any further issues. That woman left without incident.

* * *

A man was caught sleeping inside a storage building at the Lowe's at 1755 Gunbarrel Road. The man was officially trespassed by police.

* * *

Police were called to 7500 Standifer Gap Road for a vehicle stuck in a ditch. A man had gotten his vehicle stuck while going around a curve with wet roads. The man said he needed a tow and he did not need a wreck report. The man was transported home by police and Denton's wrecker picked his vehicle up and transported it back to their lot.

* * *

A man called police saying that a white male was looking into cars at the complex at 301 Cherokee Blvd. He said the man was shorter than six feet tall and had a beard, gray jacket and black toboggan. Multiple officers checked the area, but could not locate the suspect.

* * *

Police ran a Georgia tag on a Sebring in the area of 100 W. 25th St. The tag did not match the vehicle. Police then ran the VIN to see if the vehicle was stolen. The vehicle did not show as stolen. Police did not see anything illegal in plain sight in the vehicle.

* * *

A woman on Hooker Road told police that her brother was not leaving her residence. Police arrived on scene and told the brother he needed to leave. He packed his clothing and left the scene without incident.

* * *

A disorder was reported at the Speedway, 1330 E. 3rd St. A woman told police a light-skinned male came into the store and started to take an employee's items. She said the employee had started to tell the man that those were his items and he was not going to take it. She said both men had gotten into a verbal altercation and then the light-skinned man left the store. She said the man re-entered the store and she told him that he needed to leave. The man then saw the employee again and started to aggressively approach him, at which point she stepped in between. While in between the men, she was bumped by the light-skinned man. She said that he told all the employees that he was going to kill them. He had left prior to police arrival. The employee described him as a light-skinned man wearing a purple shirt with different colored sleeves.