Latest Headlines

License Plate Stolen In Walmart Parking Lot - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Wednesday, January 25, 2023

An officer took a lost property report in the Walmart parking lot after an individual discovered that their license plate was missing from their car.

A citizen came to City Hall to report that they were experiencing a loss of crypto currency. Since the individual was a resident of another city they were referred to the appropriate jurisdiction to make a report.

Staff at Wolftever Creek Elementary School reported a suspicious person walking around their campus after asking for a tour, which had been denied. The individual had left the scene prior to an officer’s arrival.

Police assisted a broken down motorist in the 4800 block of College Drive East.

Ooltewah Baptist Church reported that some of their mail had been returned to them by the First Baptist Church after it had been mistakenly delivered there.

Police responded to a distress alarm at a home in the 9500 block of Pasture Drive. It was an accidental activation. Everything checked out ok.

A traffic stop in the 9400 block of Apison Pike resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a revoked license.

Officers responded to a domestic disorder in the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex. The disorder was a verbal disagreement only with no reported assault. The individuals involved agreed to separate for the remainder of the night.


Latest Headlines
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 1/25/23
  • Breaking News
  • 1/25/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 1/25/2023
License Plate Stolen In Walmart Parking Lot - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 1/25/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 1/25/2023
BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Tuesday, january 24th
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/25/2023
Tyner Outlasts Central For Road Win
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/25/2023
Breaking News
Win Tickets To My Fair Lady From Chattanoogan.com
Win Tickets To My Fair Lady From Chattanoogan.com
  • 1/27/2023

Win a pair of tickets from Chattanoogan.com to the upcoming production of My Fair Lady at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium. There will be three sets of two tickets each given away ... more

Police Blotter: Prowler Just Wanting To Get Out Of The Rain; Man Thinks His Ex's New Boyfriend Is Sabotaging Him
  • 1/25/2023

The owner of a business on S. Holtzclaw Avenue called police and said an older white male wearing a heavy green rain jacket was seen on camera walking around the property. While responding to ... more

VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 1/25/23
  • 1/25/2023

more

Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 1/25/2023
License Plate Stolen In Walmart Parking Lot - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 1/25/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/25/2023
YMCA Gym Instructor Facing Aggravated Sexual Battery Charge
YMCA Gym Instructor Facing Aggravated Sexual Battery Charge
  • 1/24/2023
Feds Charge Chattanooga Man Said To Be Associated With Several Drug Deaths
Feds Charge Chattanooga Man Said To Be Associated With Several Drug Deaths
  • 1/24/2023
Opinion
No To Aligning County And City Elections - And Response
  • 1/23/2023
Thank You For Supporting S. M. Robertson Police And Fire Christmas Fund
  • 1/22/2023
Why is National Public Radio So Heavily Government Subsidized?
  • 1/24/2023
Pro-Lifers Endure Glass Spray At Abortion Rally
  • 1/24/2023
An Old Oak Tree
  • 1/22/2023
Sports
ESPN's College GameDay Coming To Knoxville For Lady Vols/UConn Showdown
  • 1/24/2023
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols - Minus Horston - Were Able To Rally
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols - Minus Horston - Were Able To Rally
  • 1/23/2023
Randy Smith: Heupel Doing Things The Right Way
Randy Smith: Heupel Doing Things The Right Way
  • 1/24/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 1/31/2023
UTC Hoops Hosts Wofford Wednesday Night
  • 1/24/2023
Happenings
Performing Arts League Presents Sunday Showcase Of Young Talent
Performing Arts League Presents Sunday Showcase Of Young Talent
  • 1/24/2023
McKamey Animal Center Hosts New Community-Based Event, Dining For Paws
  • 1/24/2023
Did You Know? Tecumseh's Curse
Did You Know? Tecumseh's Curse
  • 1/25/2023
North Hickory Valley Road To Be Closed Monday Through Thursday
North Hickory Valley Road To Be Closed Monday Through Thursday
  • 1/23/2023
In-Town Gallery Presents “Go Red for Women” Through Feb. 28; Opening Reception Feb. 3
  • 1/23/2023
Entertainment
Jazz Vespers Service Will Be Sunday
  • 1/24/2023
Music Making With Ardie Dean Is On Songbirds Radio Hour Feb. 9
Music Making With Ardie Dean Is On Songbirds Radio Hour Feb. 9
  • 1/24/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Computers
Best Of Grizzard - Computers
  • 1/24/2023
Grammy Nominee Cory Asbury Headlines For Southern Adventist University’s IGNITE Live
Grammy Nominee Cory Asbury Headlines For Southern Adventist University’s IGNITE Live
  • 1/24/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Country Music
Best Of Grizzard - Country Music
  • 1/20/2023
Opinion
No To Aligning County And City Elections - And Response
  • 1/23/2023
Thank You For Supporting S. M. Robertson Police And Fire Christmas Fund
  • 1/22/2023
Why is National Public Radio So Heavily Government Subsidized?
  • 1/24/2023
Dining
Reignbow Baking Co. Opens Doors Feb. 1
  • 1/21/2023
Bar To Combine With Dog Hospitality At Go Dog Chattanooga
  • 1/19/2023
Beer Inspector Says Blue Light Bar Owner Joyce Now More Cooperative
  • 1/19/2023
Business
Cleveland Jetport Celebrating 10th Anniversary
Cleveland Jetport Celebrating 10th Anniversary
  • 1/24/2023
Tennessee American Water Announces Remote Job Opportunities For Chattanooga And Surrounding Areas
  • 1/23/2023
HHM CPAs Promotes 2 To Partner
HHM CPAs Promotes 2 To Partner
  • 1/23/2023
Real Estate
GreenTech Homes Launches New Neo-Traditional Neighborhood The Farmstead
GreenTech Homes Launches New Neo-Traditional Neighborhood The Farmstead
  • 1/23/2023
Thrive Regional Partnership Announces New Trustees
  • 1/20/2023
Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office Announces HEROES Fire Safety Program For Licensed Real-Estate Agents And Home Inspectors
  • 1/24/2023
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
CSCC Paramedic Scholarship Announced At Bradley County Commission Meeting Monday
CSCC Paramedic Scholarship Announced At Bradley County Commission Meeting Monday
  • 1/24/2023
Hamilton County Teachers Of The Year Honored
  • 1/23/2023
Rep. Raper Leads Efforts To Reduce Student Truancy In Cleveland, Bradley County Schools
  • 1/23/2023
Living Well
Morning Pointe Senior Living Honors National Activity Professionals Week
  • 1/23/2023
Welcome Home Of Chattanooga Launches New End-Of-Life Support Program
  • 1/23/2023
Erlanger Foundation Rolls Out The Red Carpet To Celebrate “Hollywood: The Golden Age” At 7th Annual Believe Bash
Erlanger Foundation Rolls Out The Red Carpet To Celebrate “Hollywood: The Golden Age” At 7th Annual Believe Bash
  • 1/23/2023
Memories
PHOTOS: Soddy, Daisy, And Montlake Historical Association's Annual History Fair
  • 1/22/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dickie Mathews
  • 1/19/2023
Roark-Conner Association: Preserving A 64-Year Hamilton County Tradition Virtually
  • 1/18/2023
Outdoors
Service Seeks Comment On Proposed Critical Habitat For Sickle Darter
  • 1/23/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Talley Ho
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Talley Ho
  • 1/22/2023
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Detected In West Tennessee Poultry Flock
  • 1/21/2023
Travel
700+ Attendees Expected At RCMA Emerge Conference
  • 1/19/2023
Serengeti 3D Comes To IMAX Friday
  • 1/10/2023
Springtime In Yosemite – A Wonderful Time To Discover The Park
  • 1/3/2023
Church
2-Time Grammy Nominated Gospel Singer Nicole C. Mullen Named Speaker For SCWN Praise! Breakfast April 13
2-Time Grammy Nominated Gospel Singer Nicole C. Mullen Named Speaker For SCWN Praise! Breakfast April 13
  • 1/23/2023
Bob Tamasy: Quit Reminding Yourself Not To Forget
Bob Tamasy: Quit Reminding Yourself Not To Forget
  • 1/23/2023
UTC Professor Continues Series With Lecture On Dietary Rules Of Abrahamic Religions At St. Peter’s Episcopal Church
  • 1/19/2023
Obituaries
Stephen Mark Reckard
Stephen Mark Reckard
  • 1/24/2023
Carolyn June Coleman
Carolyn June Coleman
  • 1/24/2023
Larry Maxwell Craig
Larry Maxwell Craig
  • 1/24/2023
Area Obituaries
Clark, Eloise (Jasper)
Clark, Eloise (Jasper)
  • 1/24/2023
Dendy, Benjamin Shaw (LaFayette)
  • 1/24/2023
Rogers, Perry Lynn (Cleveland)
Rogers, Perry Lynn (Cleveland)
  • 1/24/2023