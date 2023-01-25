License Plate Stolen In Walmart Parking Lot - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

An officer took a lost property report in the Walmart parking lot after an individual discovered that their license plate was missing from their car.



A citizen came to City Hall to report that they were experiencing a loss of crypto currency. Since the individual was a resident of another city they were referred to the appropriate jurisdiction to make a report.

Staff at Wolftever Creek Elementary School reported a suspicious person walking around their campus after asking for a tour, which had been denied. The individual had left the scene prior to an officer’s arrival.

Police assisted a broken down motorist in the 4800 block of College Drive East.

Ooltewah Baptist Church reported that some of their mail had been returned to them by the First Baptist Church after it had been mistakenly delivered there.

Police responded to a distress alarm at a home in the 9500 block of Pasture Drive. It was an accidental activation. Everything checked out ok.

A traffic stop in the 9400 block of Apison Pike resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a revoked license.

Officers responded to a domestic disorder in the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex. The disorder was a verbal disagreement only with no reported assault. The individuals involved agreed to separate for the remainder of the night.



