Community Meeting Set For Proposed School Rezoning

Hamilton County Schools will host a community meeting to share school zone maps, answer questions, and receive comments about proposed school rezonings for the 2023-24 school year.
The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, in the cafeteria at Brainerd High School.
The following are areas proposed for rezoning:
- A section of the East Ridge High zone in the area north of I-24 to be rezoned to Brainerd High.
- A section of the East Ridge Middle zone in the area north of I-24 to be rezoned to Dalewood Middle.
- A section of the Hixson High zone in the area south of the river to be rezoned to Brainerd High.