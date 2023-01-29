Police Blotter: Suspicious Woman Is Just Trying To Fill A Prescription; Woman Says Neighbors Are Always Causing Problems

Police were notified of a suspicious person behind the Walgreens at 2104 McCallie Ave. in a black Jeep. Police were told the vehicle had been sitting there for roughly an hour. Police approached and spoke with the driver who said she was waiting for the drive thru pharmacy to open so she could get her prescription. She said she would pull to a parking spot to reduce the suspicious activity.

* * *

A man on Manor Road told police he had not been able to reach his employee by phone. He said the employee left his work van, which the man had found, and he wanted to report the employee had left the vehicle.

* * *

An employee of Mapco at 2727 Rossville Blvd. told police a woman had shoplifted two Little Debbie snack cakes totaling approximately $6. The woman was seen passing all points of sale with the concealed items. Neither police or Mapco staff could identify the woman.

* * *

Police were called to Mapco at 100 W. 20th St. on a report of a disorder involving a FedEx employee who was screaming at the complainant. When police arrived, the alleged suspect was gone.

* * *

A man was lying under blankets in the parking lot of Sports Barn at 300 Market St. He told police he was okay, he just needed to lie down for awhile and rest. He said he was from Knoxville and was in town to assist his sister whom had breast cancer and passed away. He had a ticket to go back to Knoxville in three days. He cooperated and gathered his things to relocate from the parking garage.

* * *

A woman on Hamill Road called police and wanted them to look at paperwork she received after buying a car from a private seller. She was concerned with there being a death certificate attached to the title. Police looked at the paperwork that appeared to be the title, death certificate, and the papers showing the deceased wife’s name as the person who inherited the truck and also the party signature who sold the deceased’s vehicle.

* * *

A man on Lee Highway told police he wanted to report a Taurus revolver stolen. He said the revolver was last seen possibly in 2018 by a former employee who said he reported the weapon stolen. Police could not locate any records of the weapon reported stolen. Police called NCIC and entered the revolver as stolen.

* * *

An employee of Publix at 7326 McCutcheon Road told police a man had entered the store and placed manipulated gift cards on their racks. Three customers had returned gift cards and Publix had lost $350 due to the returns. There is no suspect information at this time other than he left in a blacked out Ford Explorer.

* * *

Police were called to Shell at 305 Frazier Ave. where an intoxicated man was causing a disorder inside the store. Police spoke with the man and he was trespassed from the property and warned that should he return, he would be taken to jail.

* * *

Two men were in a verbal disorder on Chickamauga Road. A woman said one of the men pointed a handgun at the other man. Both men told police it was just a verbal disorder and there was no gun present.

* * *

A woman on S. Kelly Street told police some people who live close by are always outside drinking and causing problems. She didn’t state what kind of problems though. Her husband knows a couple of them and they sometimes come over to her house. The woman just wanted extra patrol in the area. Her house was placed on the watchlist.