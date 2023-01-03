Cracker Barrel Employee Arrested On Multiple Warrants Out Of Kentucky - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

Police were called to the Cracker Barrel after an employee was found to have been attempting to use a stolen card to pay for their meal. Contact was made with the card owner who declined prosecution. The employee, however, was found to have multiple warrants out of Warren County, Ky., for assault on police, evading and resisting arrest, terroristic threats, failure to render aid, and other charges. They were taken into custody and transported to the jail to await extradition back to Kentucky.

An East District resident, in the 5200 block of Asher Village Drive, reported that their vehicle’s license plate had been lost.

An individual turned in an antique memorabilia case that had been left at the coin laundry in the Crossroads Plaza.

Officers assisted a South District resident, in the 4600 block of University Drive, get back inside their residence after they had locked themselves out.

Collegedale police assisted the sheriff’s office with a domestic disorder in the 8300 block of Old Lee Highway.

An officer took a delayed sexual assault report regarding an incident that had allegedly taken place four years ago in a West District apartment complex.

Police checked the well-being of a Grindstone Estates resident. The individual was found in good health.

A two vehicle crash was reported in the 10100 block of Lee Highway.

An individual reported that their vehicle was damaged on December 22nd while in the Apison Crossing plaza.

A traffic stop in the 5600 block of Little Debbie Parkway led to the driver being charged with driving on a suspended license.

A Collegedale fugitive being held at the county jail on other charges was processed on a petition to revoke bond warrant from a DUI charge.

Police responded to a domestic disorder in the Hills Parc apartment complex. The disorder was verbal only. No crime was committed.

Officers responded to an alarm at the Ooltewah Baptist Church. It was an accidental activation by church members.

A fire alarm was activated at the Hawthorne at the Crest apartment complex. It was accidental. Everything checked out ok.