Driver In Hit-And-Run Accident Arrested In Bradley County

The driver of a hit-and-run accident was arrested after fleeing on foot on Monday.

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a hit and run accident on the Cleveland Bypass (APD-40) around 3:18 p.m.



An alleged road rage incident was described leading to the crash which left one vehicle on the side of the bypass while the other, a Dodge Charger, fled the scene.



Minutes later, the Dodge Charger was found disabled in the parking lot of the Circle K on Waterlevel Highway.



Witnesses at the Circle K told officers the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. About 20 minutes into the search, the driver, Earl Dockery was found and arrested.



Dockery was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render information and aid, and driving without due care.

He is being held on $2,500 bond.