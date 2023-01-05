Latest Headlines

Governor Lee Presents Infrastructure Plan

  • Thursday, January 5, 2023

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee presented his administration’s strategic infrastructure plan to accommodate Tennessee’s record growth, address traffic congestion and meet transportation needs across rural and urban communities. In the coming weeks, the Lee administration will introduce the Transportation Modernization Act of 2023, officials said. 

Tennesseans are invited to view the full presentation here.

“As Tennessee continues to experience tremendous growth, we have an obligation to make strategic transportation investments that prepare our state for continued success - without raising taxes or going into debt,” said Governor Lee. “Our infrastructure plan will prepare Tennessee communities, both rural and urban, for increased economic advantages and improved mobility in the years ahead. I look forward to partnering with members of the General Assembly to solve transportation challenges.”

He said the plan will ensure the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), under the leadership of Commissioner Butch Eley, has the resources needed to solve the state’s current and future mobility challenges. Proposed solutions include: 

  • Seeking the use of public-private partnerships to allow private investment in new urban roadway infrastructure, which will allow the state to reserve funds for more rural infrastructure priorities
  • The plan for public-private partnerships will include exploring Choice Lanes, which are additional, optional lanes funded in partnership with the private sector on urban Tennessee interstates to decrease congestion and increase economic impact across the state
  • Expanding the alternative delivery model to save taxpayer dollars and deliver road projects more quickly

Additional information about the “Build with Us” plan can be found here

“Tennessee is facing a critical juncture when it comes to transportation and mobility,” said Commissioner Eley. “Our infrastructure investments will ensure that TDOT has the tools needed to quickly deliver and maintain quality roads so that Tennesseans and commerce can move across our state, all while saving taxpayer dollars.”

Latest Headlines
Governor Lee Presents Infrastructure Plan
  • Breaking News
  • 1/5/2023
No Injuries Reported From Electrical Fire At Home In East Brainerd
No Injuries Reported From Electrical Fire At Home In East Brainerd
  • Breaking News
  • 1/5/2023
U.S. Attorney's Office Collects $21,152,087 In Criminal And Civil Actions And $8,279,549 In Asset Forfeiture Actions In 2022
  • Breaking News
  • 1/5/2023
Cleveland Police Say Death Of 3-Year-Old Was Accidental And Self-Inflicted
  • Breaking News
  • 1/5/2023
18 Fatalities Reported In Georgia During New Year's Day Holiday Travel Period
  • Breaking News
  • 1/5/2023
Grace Academy's Sidney Alumbaugh Signs To Play Volleyball At Roanoke College
Grace Academy's Sidney Alumbaugh Signs To Play Volleyball At Roanoke College
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/5/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Woman Loses $900 In Norton Scam; Woman Says Car Followed Her Again
  • 1/5/2023

A woman on Wilcox Boulevard told police over the phone that she had received a text message from Norton about 9 a.m. notifying her that they received $299 for a two-year subscription and she ... more

Governor Lee Presents Infrastructure Plan
  • 1/5/2023

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee presented his administration’s strategic infrastructure plan to accommodate Tennessee’s record growth, address traffic congestion and meet transportation needs across ... more

U.S. Attorney's Office Collects $21,152,087 In Criminal And Civil Actions And $8,279,549 In Asset Forfeiture Actions In 2022
  • 1/5/2023

U.S. Attorney Francis M. Hamilton III announced on Thursday that the Eastern District of Tennessee collected $21,152,087.34 in criminal and civil actions in Fiscal Year 2022. Of this amount, ... more

Breaking News
Cleveland Police Say Death Of 3-Year-Old Was Accidental And Self-Inflicted
  • 1/5/2023
18 Fatalities Reported In Georgia During New Year's Day Holiday Travel Period
  • 1/5/2023
Mix 104.1 Interviews Representative Chuck Fleischmann
  • 1/5/2023
Dalton Man Who Stabbed Woman Sentenced To 45 Years Without Parole
Dalton Man Who Stabbed Woman Sentenced To 45 Years Without Parole
  • 1/5/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 1/5/2023
Opinion
More Traffic Enforcement Drastically Needed
  • 1/5/2023
Happy Birthday, Robert E. Lee
Happy Birthday, Robert E. Lee
  • 1/5/2023
Walker County Schools Continues To Disregard State Law And Board Ethics Policies
  • 1/5/2023
Portable Defibrillators For High Schools In Hamilton County
  • 1/4/2023
Why Do We Have Speed Limit Signs?
  • 1/4/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Josiah-Jordan James Felt Just Fine After Sweet Dunk
Dan Fleser: Josiah-Jordan James Felt Just Fine After Sweet Dunk
  • 1/4/2023
Palmer Named SoCon Wrestler Of The Week
Palmer Named SoCon Wrestler Of The Week
  • 1/4/2023
Mocs Shooting Goes Flat, Lose at UNCG
  • 1/5/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 1/31/2023
Dr. Thompson, Will Watson Picked For All-Faculty & Staff Team
  • 1/4/2023
Happenings
McKamey Animal Center To Host Monthly Community Series, MAC C.A.R.E.S.
  • 1/4/2023
Volunteers Needed For MLK Day Of Service On Jan. 16
  • 1/4/2023
Jerry Summers: Fall Of Cockfighting
Jerry Summers: Fall Of Cockfighting
  • 1/5/2023
National Memorial For The Unborn To Hold Day of Remembrance Jan. 22
National Memorial For The Unborn To Hold Day of Remembrance Jan. 22
  • 1/5/2023
License Plate For Tennesseans With Disabilities To Have New Design In 2023
License Plate For Tennesseans With Disabilities To Have New Design In 2023
  • 1/5/2023
Entertainment
Jfest 2023 Returns To The Tennessee Riverpark May 20 With Crowder And More
  • 1/5/2023
Grandmother Of Usher Dies In Chattanooga At 87; 1st Black Admissions Nurse At Memorial Hospital
Grandmother Of Usher Dies In Chattanooga At 87; 1st Black Admissions Nurse At Memorial Hospital
  • 1/3/2023
Eagles Bring Hotel California Tour To Knoxville April 1
Eagles Bring Hotel California Tour To Knoxville April 1
  • 1/5/2023
Chattanooga Theatre Centre's Pride And Prejudice Opens Jan. 27
Chattanooga Theatre Centre's Pride And Prejudice Opens Jan. 27
  • 1/4/2023
Heritage House Presents "From Station To Station - A Bowie Pilgrimage" Jan. 5
  • 1/4/2023
Opinion
More Traffic Enforcement Drastically Needed
  • 1/5/2023
Happy Birthday, Robert E. Lee
Happy Birthday, Robert E. Lee
  • 1/5/2023
Walker County Schools Continues To Disregard State Law And Board Ethics Policies
  • 1/5/2023
Dining
Former Old Chicago Pizza Building At Hamilton Place Sells For $1.8 Million
Former Old Chicago Pizza Building At Hamilton Place Sells For $1.8 Million
  • 1/5/2023
Fountainhead Taproom Adds Restaurant
Fountainhead Taproom Adds Restaurant
  • 1/5/2023
The S&W Was The Best
The S&W Was The Best
  • 1/1/2023
Business
Chattanooga Chamber Launches “Climbs Higher” Survey
  • 1/5/2023
Nokian Tyres Recaps Success In North America As 2023 Begins
  • 1/4/2023
Katy Valadie Cottle, CFP Joins FirstBank’s Investment Division
Katy Valadie Cottle, CFP Joins FirstBank’s Investment Division
  • 1/4/2023
Real Estate
Hoar Construction Increases National Reach With Larger Presence In Chattanooga
  • 1/5/2023
Parking Lot Across From Chattanooga Public Library Sells For $2,180,000
  • 1/5/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Dec. 29-Jan. 4
  • 1/5/2023
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
Dr. Daniel Pack Named Dean Of Baylor University School Of Engineering And Computer Science
Dr. Daniel Pack Named Dean Of Baylor University School Of Engineering And Computer Science
  • 1/5/2023
CSCC Announces “I Have A Dream” MLK Weekend Activities
  • 1/5/2023
Alexis Bogo '89 Keynotes John Roy Baylor Day
Alexis Bogo '89 Keynotes John Roy Baylor Day
  • 1/5/2023
Living Well
Cardiovascular Symposium Will Be Feb. 4
  • 1/5/2023
Morning Pointe Foundation’s Seniors Got Talent 2022 Shows Raise $90K For Scholarships
Morning Pointe Foundation’s Seniors Got Talent 2022 Shows Raise $90K For Scholarships
  • 1/4/2023
3 CHI Memorial Nurses Receive DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses
  • 1/4/2023
Memories
Linda Mines Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association Tuesday
  • 1/4/2023
John Shearer: Remembering Chattanooga At Dawn Of New Year 50 Years Ago
  • 1/2/2023
1889 Plat Maps Made Available Online
  • 12/31/2022
Outdoors
Tennessee National Guard Rescues Hikers On Appalachian Trail
Tennessee National Guard Rescues Hikers On Appalachian Trail
  • 1/3/2023
Fisherman Dies In Cherokee Lake Boating Incident
  • 12/31/2022
White Oak Mountain Ranger: How Did They Know?
White Oak Mountain Ranger: How Did They Know?
  • 12/29/2022
Travel
Springtime In Yosemite – A Wonderful Time To Discover The Park
  • 1/3/2023
John Shearer: A Basketball Travel Trip
  • 12/23/2022
PHOTOS: Rock City's Enchanted Garden Of Lights
  • 12/19/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: When We Need Someone To Clean Up Our Mess
Bob Tamasy: When We Need Someone To Clean Up Our Mess
  • 1/5/2023
"Hope" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 1/4/2023
Lounelle Draper To Kick Off 2023 SCWN Marketplace Luncheon Jan. 26
Lounelle Draper To Kick Off 2023 SCWN Marketplace Luncheon Jan. 26
  • 1/4/2023
Obituaries
Patsy Ruth Springer Anderson
Patsy Ruth Springer Anderson
  • 1/5/2023
Robert L. “Bobby” Smith
Robert L. “Bobby” Smith
  • 1/5/2023
Carol Adelia Norton Crews
  • 1/5/2023
Area Obituaries
Bowman, Isaiah Josiah (Athens)
Bowman, Isaiah Josiah (Athens)
  • 1/5/2023
Fulton, Dewayne Neal Sr. (Trion)
  • 1/5/2023
Blackmon, Kimberly Michelle (Summerville)
  • 1/5/2023