Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  Friday, January 6, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AKIN, TED KEITH 
419 COUNTY ROAD 227 NIOTA, 37826 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

ALI, JONATHAN HUSSAIN 
240 NORTH AVE BLDG 30601 ATHENS, 30601 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

APPLEBERRY, DOMINIQUE NATASHA 
1717 CAMBRIDGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SHOPLIFTING UNDER 1000

BORDERS, SEAN PATRICK 
2814 S GREENWOOD DR JOHNSON CITY, 37604 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

BROCK, JORDAN LASHAY 
75 BOXER LN ROCK SPRING, 307398016 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE POSSESSION

BURSON, VANESSA RENEE 
2001 SOUTH LYERLY STREET APT 135 CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BUSH, KEYONTE D 
324 VISTA DR APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CANTRELL, AARON BLAINE 
7580 FRONTAGE RD NW CLEVELAND, 373123134 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CROPF, DOUGLAS EARL 
2736 CHATATA VALLEY RD CHARLESTON, 37310 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

EASTING, DARRELL LEBRON 
702 N HIGHLAND PARK AVE Chattanooga, 374041227 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

ELLIOT, CORY EDWARD 
107 CEDAR LN CHATTANOOGA, 374213533 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

GARNER, JEFFERY 
3835 MARK TWAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374062749 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GILLESPIE, DEBORAH Y 
546 MEMORIAL AVE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HARPER, TERRELL DEVON 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HARRIS, TERI MICHELLE 
374 CARROL DR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HARROD, FRANKLIN 
1725 SANDRA DRIVE CLEVELAND, 373237480 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAYES, PAUL RENEE 
1431 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

HENRY, WILLIAM 
77 CAMBRIDGE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HOLLOWAY, ZACHARY CORNELIS 
75 JOHNSON TRAIL PRENTISS, 39474 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT

KISOR, LOGAN AVERY 
717 ROBERTA DR ROSSVILLE, 307412132 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

KNOX, STEPHANIE LAVONE 
2230 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073621 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
EVADING ARREST

LEE, DANIEL F 
431 HIGH RD MENLO, 30731 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEPLEY, TERRENCE BLAKE 
1309 ERIN LN HIXSON, 373432290 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOORE, ISAAC LEBRON 
4330 SHAWNEE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

NICHOLS, ADAM LEE 
5 STEEL ST LAFAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PETITION TO REVOKE (FELONY POSSESSION OF METH/FTA)

PAINTER, KURT MARSHALL 
1618 ALGENIA COURT DAYTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

PARSONS, KARI LYNN 
1226 GREENSLAKE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

RIDLEY, ZOE KAY 
2820 SCENIC HWY RISING FAWN, 30738 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO. GEORGIA)

SARDIN, AUSTIN LAMAR 
627 NORTH MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SLATER, LADARRIUS LEBROY 
1187 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SMITH, ADRIAN LAVON 
1605 EAST MAIN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
VIO. FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

VAUGHN, SUSAN DIANE 
1131 STRINGERS RIDGE R APT 10 H CHATTANOOGA, 374053264 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

WHEELER, JUSTIN TYLER 
102 COUSINS PL LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 307502990 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WILLIAMS, DONNY MARKUS 
75 BOXER LN ROCK SPRING, 307398016 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

WILLS, AMIRI NANYELLE 
6305 BONNY OAK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WINSTON, YOLANDA DESHAN 
1806 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

Here are the mug shots:

AKIN, TED KEITH
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 10/04/1963
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
APPLEBERRY, DOMINIQUE NATASHA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/20/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • SHOPLIFTING UNDER 1000
BORDERS, SEAN PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/03/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
BROCK, JORDAN LASHAY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/31/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION
BUSH, KEYONTE D
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/25/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CANNON, JERRY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 11/17/1960
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
CROPF, DOUGLAS EARL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/29/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER LOGAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/21/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLES S
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EASTING, DARRELL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/14/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
ELLIOT, CORY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/07/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
GARNER, JEFFERY
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 04/15/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GOD, CZAR NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/31/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HARRIS, TERI MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/18/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HAYES, PAUL RENEE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 02/07/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HOLLOWAY, ZACHARY CORNELIS
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/28/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
KISOR, LOGAN AVERY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/11/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LEE, DANIEL F
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/19/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEPLEY, TERRENCE BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/28/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOORE, ISAAC LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 09/25/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
NICHOLS, ADAM LEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/10/1984
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • PETITION TO REVOKE (FELONY POSSESSION OF METH/FTA)
PAINTER, KURT MARSHALL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/17/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
PARSONS, KARI LYNN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/17/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
POE, PEYTON LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/01/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
RIDLEY, ZOE KAY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/25/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO. GEORGIA)
ROBINSON, TEVIN JARELL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/20/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SARDIN, AUSTIN LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/07/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SLATER, LADARRIUS LEBROY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/22/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SMITH, ADRIAN LAVON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/08/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • VIO. FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
WHEELER, JUSTIN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/13/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WILLIAMS, DONNY MARKUS
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 07/17/1968
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
WILLS, AMIRI NANYELLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/21/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT


 


