Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BURSON, VANESSA RENEE

2001 SOUTH LYERLY STREET APT 135 CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



OR MANUFACTURING)CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHARROD, FRANKLIN1725 SANDRA DRIVE CLEVELAND, 373237480Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HAYES, PAUL RENEE1431 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)HENRY, WILLIAM77 CAMBRIDGE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTYHOLLOWAY, ZACHARY CORNELIS75 JOHNSON TRAIL PRENTISS, 39474Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTASSAULTKISOR, LOGAN AVERY717 ROBERTA DR ROSSVILLE, 307412132Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTKNOX, STEPHANIE LAVONE2230 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073621Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)EVADING ARRESTLEE, DANIEL F431 HIGH RD MENLO, 30731Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LEPLEY, TERRENCE BLAKE1309 ERIN LN HIXSON, 373432290Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MOORE, ISAAC LEBRON4330 SHAWNEE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSNICHOLS, ADAM LEE5 STEEL ST LAFAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPETITION TO REVOKE (FELONY POSSESSION OF METH/FTA)PAINTER, KURT MARSHALL1618 ALGENIA COURT DAYTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)PARSONS, KARI LYNN1226 GREENSLAKE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARRIDLEY, ZOE KAY2820 SCENIC HWY RISING FAWN, 30738Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO. GEORGIA)SARDIN, AUSTIN LAMAR627 NORTH MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESLATER, LADARRIUS LEBROY1187 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFAILURE TO APPEARSMITH, ADRIAN LAVON1605 EAST MAIN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDSPEEDINGDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEVIO. FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAWREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESVAUGHN, SUSAN DIANE1131 STRINGERS RIDGE R APT 10 H CHATTANOOGA, 374053264Age at Arrest: 68 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSWHEELER, JUSTIN TYLER102 COUSINS PL LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 307502990Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEWILLIAMS, DONNY MARKUS75 BOXER LN ROCK SPRING, 307398016Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONWILLS, AMIRI NANYELLE6305 BONNY OAK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTWINSTON, YOLANDA DESHAN1806 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

Here are the mug shots:

CANNON, JERRY WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 11/17/1960

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023

Charge(s):

CRUELTY TO ANIMALS CROPF, DOUGLAS EARL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/21/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLES S

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE EASTING, DARRELL LEBRON

GARNER, JEFFERY

GOD, CZAR NICHOLAS

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/31/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HARRIS, TERI MICHELLE

LEPLEY, TERRENCE BLAKE

MOORE, ISAAC LEBRON

PAINTER, KURT MARSHALL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/01/2000

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY RIDLEY, ZOE KAY

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/20/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SARDIN, AUSTIN LAMAR

