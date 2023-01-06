Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AKIN, TED KEITH
419 COUNTY ROAD 227 NIOTA, 37826
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
ALI, JONATHAN HUSSAIN
240 NORTH AVE BLDG 30601 ATHENS, 30601
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
APPLEBERRY, DOMINIQUE NATASHA
1717 CAMBRIDGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SHOPLIFTING UNDER 1000
BORDERS, SEAN PATRICK
2814 S GREENWOOD DR JOHNSON CITY, 37604
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
BROCK, JORDAN LASHAY
75 BOXER LN ROCK SPRING, 307398016
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE POSSESSION
BURSON, VANESSA RENEE
2001 SOUTH LYERLY STREET APT 135 CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BUSH, KEYONTE D
324 VISTA DR APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CANTRELL, AARON BLAINE
7580 FRONTAGE RD NW CLEVELAND, 373123134
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CROPF, DOUGLAS EARL
2736 CHATATA VALLEY RD CHARLESTON, 37310
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
EASTING, DARRELL LEBRON
702 N HIGHLAND PARK AVE Chattanooga, 374041227
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
ELLIOT, CORY EDWARD
107 CEDAR LN CHATTANOOGA, 374213533
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
GARNER, JEFFERY
3835 MARK TWAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374062749
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GILLESPIE, DEBORAH Y
546 MEMORIAL AVE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HARPER, TERRELL DEVON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HARRIS, TERI MICHELLE
374 CARROL DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HARROD, FRANKLIN
1725 SANDRA DRIVE CLEVELAND, 373237480
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAYES, PAUL RENEE
1431 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HENRY, WILLIAM
77 CAMBRIDGE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HOLLOWAY, ZACHARY CORNELIS
75 JOHNSON TRAIL PRENTISS, 39474
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
KISOR, LOGAN AVERY
717 ROBERTA DR ROSSVILLE, 307412132
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KNOX, STEPHANIE LAVONE
2230 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073621
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
EVADING ARREST
LEE, DANIEL F
431 HIGH RD MENLO, 30731
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEPLEY, TERRENCE BLAKE
1309 ERIN LN HIXSON, 373432290
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOORE, ISAAC LEBRON
4330 SHAWNEE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
NICHOLS, ADAM LEE
5 STEEL ST LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PETITION TO REVOKE (FELONY POSSESSION OF METH/FTA)
PAINTER, KURT MARSHALL
1618 ALGENIA COURT DAYTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
PARSONS, KARI LYNN
1226 GREENSLAKE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
RIDLEY, ZOE KAY
2820 SCENIC HWY RISING FAWN, 30738
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO. GEORGIA)
SARDIN, AUSTIN LAMAR
627 NORTH MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SLATER, LADARRIUS LEBROY
1187 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SMITH, ADRIAN LAVON
1605 EAST MAIN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
VIO. FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
VAUGHN, SUSAN DIANE
1131 STRINGERS RIDGE R APT 10 H CHATTANOOGA, 374053264
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
WHEELER, JUSTIN TYLER
102 COUSINS PL LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 307502990
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WILLIAMS, DONNY MARKUS
75 BOXER LN ROCK SPRING, 307398016
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
WILLS, AMIRI NANYELLE
6305 BONNY OAK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WINSTON, YOLANDA DESHAN
1806 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
Here are the mug shots:
|AKIN, TED KEITH
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 10/04/1963
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|APPLEBERRY, DOMINIQUE NATASHA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/20/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BORDERS, SEAN PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/03/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BROCK, JORDAN LASHAY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/31/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BUSH, KEYONTE D
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/25/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CANNON, JERRY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 11/17/1960
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CROPF, DOUGLAS EARL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/29/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER LOGAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/21/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLES S
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|EASTING, DARRELL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/14/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ELLIOT, CORY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/07/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GARNER, JEFFERY
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 04/15/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GOD, CZAR NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/31/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HARRIS, TERI MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/18/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HAYES, PAUL RENEE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 02/07/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|HOLLOWAY, ZACHARY CORNELIS
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/28/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|KISOR, LOGAN AVERY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/11/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LEE, DANIEL F
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/19/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LEPLEY, TERRENCE BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/28/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MOORE, ISAAC LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 09/25/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|NICHOLS, ADAM LEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/10/1984
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023
Charge(s):
- PETITION TO REVOKE (FELONY POSSESSION OF METH/FTA)
|
|PAINTER, KURT MARSHALL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/17/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|PARSONS, KARI LYNN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/17/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|POE, PEYTON LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/01/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|RIDLEY, ZOE KAY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/25/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO. GEORGIA)
|
|ROBINSON, TEVIN JARELL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/20/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SARDIN, AUSTIN LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/07/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SLATER, LADARRIUS LEBROY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/22/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|SMITH, ADRIAN LAVON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/08/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- VIO. FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
|
|WHEELER, JUSTIN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/13/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|WILLIAMS, DONNY MARKUS
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 07/17/1968
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
|
|WILLS, AMIRI NANYELLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/21/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2023
Charge(s):
|