Sheriff, Fire, Emergency Personnel Pay Tribute To Former Rhea County Executive George Thacker

Members of the Rhea County Fire Department Rhea County Rescue Squad, Rhea Emergency Medical Services along with the Rhea County Sheriff's Department and Spring City Police Department escorted the body of former County Executive George Thacker to Spring City Cemetery Saturday afternoon.

The procession, which was led by Sheriff Mike Neal, included fire engines from each of the nine fire districts in Rhea County and units from the Rhea County Rescue Squad.

After the procession entered Spring City Cemetery for a private burial, the fire trucks, the Rescue Squad and Rhea Ambulance lined Highway 27 behind the cemetery.

In his four terms as County Executive, George Thacker was a continuous supporter of the fire departments and the Rescue Squad. He also responded to any emergency, especially during storms. It was not out of place to see him with a chainsaw in hand assisting in cutting up trees to clear a roadway.

He was the longest serving county executive - serving 16 years. Before becoming county executive, he was a regular performer at the Grand Ole Opry playing several instruments, especially the harmonica. He said he got a harmonica for Christmas as a kid and practiced on it. He could also play guitar, mandolin, and banjo.

Before he was elected as county executive, he owned and operated a body shop at the Highway 27 and Highway 68 junction. He also operated five Quick lubes in Rhea, Roane, and Cumberland Counties.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Rhea County High School with Rev. Bobby Harris officiating. The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. before the service in the high school auditorium.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to Rhea County Firefighters Association. Donations can be dropped off at Linda Shaver’s office, 375 Church St., Suite 100, Dayton, Tennessee 37321.