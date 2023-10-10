Atlanta Faith-Based Group Selects Chattanooga For $25 Million Campus For Homeless Veterans

Chattanooga has been awarded a major grant to build a multi-behavioral community to address needs of veterans experiencing homelessness

Mayor Tim Kelly said the major investment "will contribute significantly to supporting a vulnerable population of our community: Veterans experiencing homelessness."

Frontline Response International, a faith-based non-profit organization based in Atlanta, will supply $12.5 million over three years to build a “Freedom Homestead” in Chattanooga, a 90-100 acre campus for veterans experiencing homelessness.

The amount is expected to be maximized to $25 million over that period.

Frontline Response chose Chattanooga over Atlanta, Houston and Sacramento, due to the city’s favorable economic factors, proximity to its headquarters, and level of support given to the organization by the veterans in the community along with the city of Chattanooga and Hamilton County. The announcement was made at the 20th anniversary celebration of the non-profit, which raised $3.1 million last Thursday evening in Atlanta.

“For more than a year, we have been having conversations and exploring options to best meet the needs of the Veterans experiencing homelessness across our area – and Frontline Response is going to help us do just that,” said Mayor Kelly. “Frontline’s strategic strength is their expertise in being a service-gap provider, and their decision to choose Chattanooga for their first Freedom Homestead is a perfect fit for us. Their presence will be a powerful complement to the successful strategies we’ve implemented and an important force multiplier as we look to build upon the progress we’re making toward addressing homelessness in Chattanooga and Hamilton County.”

The “Freedom Homestead” community will provide housing consisting of about 100 245-square-foot homes which will include living spaces with fully-functioned kitchens with a sink, stove, refrigerator, and storage; a bathroom with a full-size shower and toilet; floor-to-ceiling windows for natural light; and mechanical systems for HVAC, water, power, and waste. Homes will also be ADA compliant. The campus will also feature a chapel, hiking opportunities, a gym and recreation area, workforce training facilities, a veterans care clinic, a veteran transition care home, and housing for survivors of trafficking.

“We are thrilled that Chattanooga will be the home for a national pilot project to serve the needs of Veterans experiencing homelessness,” said Jeff Shaw, national expansion officer for Frontline. “Chattanooga has been engaged and welcoming to us over the last year and we’re looking forward to a partnership that will lead to an independent and sustainable future for those who’ve served our country. There’s a significant amount of work ahead and we’re looking forward to the opportunity in Chattanooga.”

Frontline Response International received $12.5 million of the initial financial commitment from Heart of a Lion Foundation and will work in conjunction with the Veterans Empowerment Organization, the Chattanooga Area Veterans Council, Warriors Set Free, and other partners who are stepping up to assist those who’ve been on the front line for our country. Now that the project has been awarded, site selection, planning, and construction will follow over the next three years.

Frontline Response (Frontline), was founded in 2003 and has assisted over 1,700 victims out of sex trafficking through outreach, rescue, emergency housing, and serving on the Georgia Statewide Human Trafficking Hotline. Frontline’s anti-trafficking work is done through the department known as Out of Darkness. Frontline serves on the Georgia Coalition to Combat Human Trafficking, the Statewide (Georgia) Human Trafficking Task Force, and is a member of the Atlanta Airport Region’s “Not In My County” Anti-Human Trafficking Collaborative working with the city of Atlanta, Fulton and Clayton County Sheriff’s Offices, G.B.I., Homeland Security, and other law enforcement agencies. Frontline also provides training to law enforcement, fire departments, emergency rooms, judges, and other civic leaders. The organization has helped lead anti-trafficking efforts around large events including the Super Bowl in numerous cities. In addition to anti-sex trafficking, Frontline has a strategic focus on Homelessness Outreach and Youth Prevention Programming. In 2022 alone, the organization rescued over 382 individuals from sex trafficking and homelessness, exceeding 3,200 since 2011.

In 2023 Frontline launched the Freedom Reimagined movement, designed to provide strategic outposts in communities across the country to provide life-saving resources. There are currently eight communities either providing services or in the process of assessment by the organization to determine strategic growth.

Frontline Response holds a Platinum Level ranking from GuideStar, the world’s largest source of information on nonprofit organizations, and has an 18,000 square foot facility located in DeKalb County, Georgia.