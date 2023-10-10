Latest Headlines

PARC Committee Members Slam New State-Mandated Process For Police Review Panel

  • Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Members of the Chattanooga Police Advisory Review Committee (PARC) on Tuesday slammed a new state-mandated setup based on the system used by Knoxville.

PARC member Dee Visser said, "Knoxville's system is a joke, and this new committee will be a joke. This is bad for our city and it's bad for our state."

Christy Rashed, another current member, said the change "just makes us a rubber stamp. We need a voice in what is going on."

The state Legislature passed a law that went into effect July 1 setting up a seven-member board and a separate executive director. All meetings would be open to the public. The panel would only review cases after the police chief had acted. The mayor would name the committee members and executive director with confirmation by the City Council.

City Attorney Phil Noblett has drawn up a proposed resolution for a new PARC committee in conformity with the new state law. He said the Legislature had "taken a sledge hammer" to the prior legislation on police advisory panels.

Members of the nine-member City Council said having just seven members would leave out some communities. City Councilwoman Carol Berz suggested making nine appointments with two listed as alternates, who could still take part in committee discussions. Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod also urged nine members.

Attorney Noblett said on the going from seven to nine that the city would find out "if the state attorney general's office is going to fuss with us."

Councilwoman Berz said, "I've never minded taking on the state."

PARC Chair Mary Anne Hensley said it would be hard to find people willing to serve on the new board. She said the current panel had gained a close working relationship with Chief Celeste Murphy and she had been receptive to their ideas on pending police discipline cases.

She said, "A lot of trust has been built up with the police department and we just hate to see that go away."

PARC member Kanika Jones said it would also be difficult to find someone who would act as executive director at $30,000. She said that is "entry level" at the company where she works.

Members said in their closed meetings they had been able to review body camera evidence and hear other sensitive information.

The law says the committee could not examine cases filed before Jan. 1, 2023.

Currently, with the PARC committee inactive due to a council moratorium, the cases are under the total purview of Chief Murphy.

 

 

 

Latest Headlines
PARC Committee Members Slam New State-Mandated Process For Police Review Panel
  • Breaking News
  • 10/10/2023
WDEF Officials Concerned That Tall Buildings Near New Stadium Will Block Signal
  • Breaking News
  • 10/10/2023
Attorney Michele Coffman To Seek Circuit Court Judge Post To Be Vacated By Marie Williams
Attorney Michele Coffman To Seek Circuit Court Judge Post To Be Vacated By Marie Williams
  • Breaking News
  • 10/10/2023
Man Arrested After Invading Home, Fleeing Police And Wrecking His Car
  • Breaking News
  • 10/10/2023
Sheriff Garrett To Assign Deputies To Help Strengthen Public Safety Downtown
  • Breaking News
  • 10/10/2023
Executive Chief Glenn Scruggs Retiring From Chattanooga Police Department
  • Breaking News
  • 10/10/2023
Breaking News
PARC Committee Members Slam New State-Mandated Process For Police Review Panel
  • 10/10/2023

Members of the Chattanooga Police Advisory Review Committee (PARC) on Tuesday slammed a new state-mandated setup based on the system used by Knoxville. PARC member Dee Visser said, "Knoxville's ... more

WDEF Officials Concerned That Tall Buildings Near New Stadium Will Block Signal
  • 10/10/2023

WDEF-TV officials said they are concerned that 12-story buildings planned at the site of a new Southside Stadium would block the station's signal. Phil Cox and Dan Howard expressed their concerns ... more

Man Arrested After Invading Home, Fleeing Police And Wrecking His Car
  • 10/10/2023

James Grant Jones was arrested after he flipped his car fleeing police, following an attempted burglary on Monday evening. Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office personnel received a call about ... more

Breaking News
Executive Chief Glenn Scruggs Retiring From Chattanooga Police Department
  • 10/10/2023
Police Blotter: U-Haul Truck Takes Out Arm Of Gate At Storage Facility; 3rd Time Not The Charm For Bond Company
  • 10/10/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/10/2023
Larry Sloan Is New Signal Mountain Fire Chief
  • 10/10/2023
Cleanup Continues After Chemical Spill At Riverfront Parkway; Some Nearby Businesses Remain Closed
Cleanup Continues After Chemical Spill At Riverfront Parkway; Some Nearby Businesses Remain Closed
  • 10/9/2023
Opinion
Battle Of The Mayors
  • 10/8/2023
Common Sense Left The Building With Elvis
  • 10/6/2023
School Safety Is Crucial
  • 10/10/2023
Congresswoman Supports Slaughter In Israel
  • 10/10/2023
Another McCarthy
  • 10/7/2023
Sports
Wiedmer: If You Don't Embrace NIL, You Might Not Have A Chance
Wiedmer: If You Don't Embrace NIL, You Might Not Have A Chance
  • 10/10/2023
Dan Fleser: Vols Rise In Rankings During Off Week
Dan Fleser: Vols Rise In Rankings During Off Week
  • 10/9/2023
Lea Mulligan Shines In Ultra Running Competition In Europe
  • 10/10/2023
Mocs Football Prepares For Mercer, Whatley Named Offensive Player Of The Week
  • 10/9/2023
Covenant Runners Dorman, Saiki Earn Weekly CCS Honors
  • 10/9/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Personal Football Anniversary, A Coca-Cola Mansion, Taylor Swift’s Chattanooga Visits, And Braves’ Amazing Comeback
  • 10/10/2023
Honoring The Sacrifice To Host The Sons Of The Pioneers Oct. 21
Honoring The Sacrifice To Host The Sons Of The Pioneers Oct. 21
  • 10/10/2023
Jerry Summers: 300 M + More Gift to Kids
Jerry Summers: 300 M + More Gift to Kids
  • 10/10/2023
Arts At Erlanger Now Accepting Submissions For “Famous Landmarks And Parks” Call-Out
  • 10/10/2023
Collegedale Police Department Holds Celebration Of Safe Neighborhoods
  • 10/10/2023
Entertainment
2 Dates Remain For Campfire Concert Series At Reflection Riding
2 Dates Remain For Campfire Concert Series At Reflection Riding
  • 10/10/2023
Scotty McCreery Brings Cab In A Solo Tour To Memorial Feb. 3
  • 10/10/2023
Chattanooga Theatre Centre Presents Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf?
Chattanooga Theatre Centre Presents Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf?
  • 10/9/2023
Grace Potter's Mother Road Tour Comes To Chattanooga Nov. 16
  • 10/10/2023
Free Movie Night Oct. 20 At Chester Frost Park Features "Hocus Pocus"
  • 10/9/2023
Opinion
Battle Of The Mayors
  • 10/8/2023
Common Sense Left The Building With Elvis
  • 10/6/2023
School Safety Is Crucial
  • 10/10/2023
Dining
Inspired By Summers & Siskin Kitchens
  • 9/29/2023
Last Day For Zarzour's Is Oct. 20
Last Day For Zarzour's Is Oct. 20
  • 9/28/2023
Flying Squirrel Bar Closing Nov. 5 - With Plans To Reopen Focusing On Chinese, Tiki Cocktails
  • 9/21/2023
Business/Government
Chattanooga Funeral Home's Tom Tallent Honored For 35 Years Of Service
Chattanooga Funeral Home's Tom Tallent Honored For 35 Years Of Service
  • 10/9/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 10/10/2023
Town Of Signal Mountain Water Utility Announces Interconnection Project Completion
  • 10/9/2023
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For September
  • 10/9/2023
CADAS To Host Holiday Tour Of Homes Event At Black Creek On Dec. 2
  • 10/8/2023
JCCG Starts Horizontal Development At The Cottages At Battlefield Crossing
JCCG Starts Horizontal Development At The Cottages At Battlefield Crossing
  • 10/6/2023
Student Scene
Southern Adventist University Hosts Wagensonner For Archaeological Lecture
Southern Adventist University Hosts Wagensonner For Archaeological Lecture
  • 10/10/2023
Lee Homecoming 2023 To Kick Off Nov. 3
  • 10/10/2023
Lee University’s School Of Nursing Hosts Healthcare Simulation Week
Lee University’s School Of Nursing Hosts Healthcare Simulation Week
  • 10/10/2023
Living Well
CHI Memorial Announces Public Phase Of Capital Campaign For New Hospital In Ringgold
CHI Memorial Announces Public Phase Of Capital Campaign For New Hospital In Ringgold
  • 10/10/2023
New Dental Office Opens Its Doors In St. Elmo
New Dental Office Opens Its Doors In St. Elmo
  • 10/10/2023
Cempa Community Care Appoints Joey Thomas As Director Of Community Health
Cempa Community Care Appoints Joey Thomas As Director Of Community Health
  • 10/10/2023
Memories
Gold Star Families Memorial Marker Dedication Is Saturday
  • 10/9/2023
Monument Restoration And Education On Chickamauga Battlefield Program Set For Oct. 2
  • 10/6/2023
Earl Freudenberg: A Short Conversation With Red Skelton
  • 10/2/2023
Outdoors
Interior Department Announces Establishment Of New Paint Rock River National Wildlife Refuge
  • 10/10/2023
TWRA To Host Deer And Turkey Management Public Meetings
  • 10/10/2023
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Mark McKnight, CEO And President Of Reflection Riding
  • 10/9/2023
Travel
Dan Fleser: Visits To Colorado 25 Years Apart
Dan Fleser: Visits To Colorado 25 Years Apart
  • 10/3/2023
New River State Park In Wytheville, Va., Adds To Outdoor And Lodging Options
New River State Park In Wytheville, Va., Adds To Outdoor And Lodging Options
  • 10/3/2023
McLemore Selects Photography Of Kim Hubbard For New Cloudland Hotel
McLemore Selects Photography Of Kim Hubbard For New Cloudland Hotel
  • 10/2/2023
Church
Tabi Upton To Speak At Scenic City Women's Network Oct. 26
Tabi Upton To Speak At Scenic City Women's Network Oct. 26
  • 10/10/2023
Next Red Back Hymnal Singing Is Sunday
Next Red Back Hymnal Singing Is Sunday
  • 10/9/2023
Bob Tamasy: Of All The Opinions Only One Really Counts
Bob Tamasy: Of All The Opinions Only One Really Counts
  • 10/9/2023
Obituaries
Annie B. Cannon Davis
Annie B. Cannon Davis
  • 10/10/2023
Ruth Peyton Caruthers
Ruth Peyton Caruthers
  • 10/10/2023
Gregory Andrew Champion
Gregory Andrew Champion
  • 10/10/2023
Area Obituaries
Brocksmith, Somer (Cleveland)
Brocksmith, Somer (Cleveland)
  • 10/9/2023
Elmore, Betty (Cleveland)
Elmore, Betty (Cleveland)
  • 10/9/2023
Hill, Jerry Lynn, Sr. (Cleveland)
Hill, Jerry Lynn, Sr. (Cleveland)
  • 10/9/2023